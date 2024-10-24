SZA makes her acting debut in an upcoming comedy alongside Keke Palmer, Katt Williams, and more

“One of Them Days” produced by Issa Rae, features a star-studded cast including SZA, Keke Palmer, Katt Williams, Lil Rel Howery and Janelle James. 

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 24, 2024
(Left to right) Keke Palmer and SZA are co-stars in upcoming Issa Rae-produced film "One of Them Days." (Photos: Getty Images)

Keke Palmer and SZA are co-stars in Sony Pictures’ upcoming film, “One of Them Days.” This week, the media company released the official trailer of the buddy comedy, which is scheduled to premiere early next year. Centered around best friends and roommates Dreux, played by Palmer, and Alyssa, played by SZA, the film follows the duo as they try to come up with rent money before getting evicted. 

“Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have one of them days,” the synopsis reads, per Variety. “When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.” 

Showing the extreme lengths Palmer and SZA’s characters go to in their efforts to collect the money, “One of Them Days” also includes several other Black stars, such as Katt Williams, Lil Rel Howery, and Janelle James. 

Just as it showcases a variety of Black talent in its scenes, the film also highlights Black talent behind the scenes. In addition to starring in the film, Palmer and her mother Sharon are listed as the film’s executive producers alongside Issa Rae. For the project, Rae tapped director Lawrence Lamont and screenwriter Syreeta Singleton, who she worked with on the since-cancelled Max series “Rap Sh!t.” 

“One of Them Days” marks Grammy award-winning singer SZA’s official film acting debut. However, she is no stranger to Hollywood; in 2020, she appeared in an episode of Rae’s hit show “Insecure.” Additionally, her song “All the Stars,” a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar which anchored the “Black Panther” soundtrack in 2018, received an Oscar nomination. 

Earlier this year, SZA announced her plans to take a break from performing on X, saying she was “finally bout to get [her] life together.” 

“One of Them Days” will premiere in theaters on January 24. 

