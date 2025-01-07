Trae the Truth’s New Year miracle: The rapper speaks on being reunited with his missing daughter after months of heartbreak

Trae the Truth, a Houston rapper and philanthropist, recently made news for something outside of hip-hop — he was reunited with his 6-year-old daughter, Truth, who had been missing for months after the girl’s mother picked her up for a visit and never returned. Trae documented the ordeal online throughout, sharing how painful it was to not know where he daughter was, as well as opening up about the conflicts he had with her mother. But on New Year’s Day, the rapper learned his personal nightmare was over, when he received a phone call from U.S. Marshalls saying that she’d been located in El Centro, California, a town about 20 minutes from the Mexican border.

His message for anybody going through something similar? “Never give up.” On Trae’s social media, he shared a video of his emotional reunion with his daughter and a message for those who might be inspired by his story.

“Thank You God!! To Everyone Goin thru similar situations with their Children, Use Me As A Example That GOD Can Make Miracles and Shake Up Tha World!! DONT GIVE UP , Just Believe, Pray and Keep Faith!!!”

Trae Tha Truth and his daughter Truth in a previous Instagram post. (Getty Images;@Traeabn/Instagram)

In an interview with Houston’s KPRC 2, Trae spoke at length about what it was like reuniting with his daughter.

“You never know what your child has been taught, what they’ve been told about you and I think when we both seen each other she was kind of hesitant for maybe 30 seconds to a minute, but as soon as she seen her brother, everything that she was thinking, everything that she could have been told went out the window. It was just like, oh no, I’m back with my guys.”

Truth had been missing for four months. Her mother, Heather Cuevas came to Houston and asked to visit with her daughter. According to Trae, he took her to Humble, Texas, on a Friday expecting her to come back home that following Sunday by 6 p.m. When that didn’t happen, Trae began the process of tracking down the child’s mother, which in another interview he said wasn’t easy.

“The phones was disconnected or, at this point…she just vanished, so luckily man, somebody told me that they were spotted in LA and that’s how it started to where I left to go to LA looking for her.”

When asked how this emotional reunion was made possible, Trae made sure to talk about never giving up and give thanks to God for making it happen.

“First and foremost, I gotta say the only way it happened was God. He put the right people in position, the right people in place, to where everything aligned at the right time.”

Now that Truth is back home reunited with her father, brother and her family, Trae has some words to share, especially for fathers who are struggling to be reunited with her children:

“I think this experience probably touched a lot of fathers that may have already given up, to understand that if they keep their faith in God, and they stay dedicated and go in day in day out, there’s a chance they can be reunited with their children, too.”

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest) but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said “Unknown” (Blackest).