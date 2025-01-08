Chloe Bailey reminds everyone she’s ‘a grown woman’ when asked about a rumored romance with Burna Boy

Chloe Bailey does not play when it comes to protecting her private life. In a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” the singer celebrated her recent NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Music Video for her song “Boy Bye.” When asked about her plans to bring a date to the award show, particularly Burna Boy, Bailey gracefully dodged the question and further insinuations about her love life.

“My God, mom and my manager,” Bailey said, announcing her dates for the 2025 NAACP Awards. However, when the interviewer followed up by asking if fans will see more of Bailey and Burna Boy, the star responded, “You’ll have to ask him.”

In December 2024, Bailey had social media in a frenzy when she made an unexpected trip to Nigeria and was spotted galavanting around Lagos with Afrobeats star Burna Boy. While rumors began to circulate the virtual streets, the “Boy Bye” singer was out enjoying “Detty December,” a festive season in West Africa known for its lively parties, music, and vibrant energy.

“Nigeria was so beautiful. I had the best time,” she recalled. “I had some good food. I had pepper soup. I had lots of spicy chicken. It was really good, I had a great time.”

“We want to know, is [Burna Boy] your boo? Is this a thing [are] y’all together? Do y’all go together real bad? Are y’all just having fun? What is it?” the radio show’s co-host asked.

“Well, I’m a grown woman…[and] he’s a grown man, just like I’m a grown woman,” Bailey responded. “I had a great time in Nigeria.”

Following the seemingly pushy interaction, Bailey explained that she does not harbor any bad feelings toward interviewers like Loren Lorosa, who ask the sometimes invasive questions that fans want to know.

“Honestly, I don’t mind. I mean, I hate to say this, but it’s my life. I mean, it’s what I [signed] up for [with this career], so I can only expect it. It’s just about how I handle it myself,” Bailey emphasized. “So I don’t think it should ever be pissiness towards the people who ask me.”