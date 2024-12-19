Chloe Bailey’s rumored romance with Burna Boy may be ‘for the plot’ — regardless, let her live

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

This week, social media bore witness to one of Chloe Bailey’s “for the plot” moments. The “Have Mercy” singer recently touched down in Lagos, Nigeria, seemingly immersing herself in “Detty December,” a festive season in West Africa known for its lively parties, music, and vibrant energy. But what really got people talking was her time spent with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy. From lush floral arrangements to cozy, late-night club appearances, videos of the pair have been making rounds on social media, igniting speculation about whether the two are romantically linked.

“Chloe Bailey dating Burna Boy is the biggest plot twist of the year,” one user wrote on X.

But amidst the memes and hot takes, there’s a bigger narrative to unpack. Chloe Bailey is a young woman in her mid-20s, navigating life in the public eye while simultaneously trying to figure out who she is — something many of us are (or were) doing at this age, albeit with far fewer cameras in our faces. Whether she’s in Lagos for the music, the culture, the rumored romance, or all three, her decision to embrace this experience is as relatable as it is commendable.

As one TikTok user put it: “Chloe is a hot, young, fly, sexy singer in her mid-20s. Burna [Boy] is a young, fly, hot, sexy rapper in his early 30s. They’re having fun. You’re allowed to date people just for fun.”

Think back to your 20s. As SZA so poignantly sang in her ode to this decade, the “20-somethings” are for discovery, reinvention, and a fair amount of chaos. This is the era where choices are often made on a whim, fueled by intuition, and rationalized by the mantra: “If nothing else, it’ll make a good story.” Whether it’s an impulsive career move, a bold hairstyle, or an unexpected romance, these moments are the building blocks for a full life — even when things don’t go as planned. These choices are, as the internet would say, “for the plot” and are reminders that not everything in life has to serve a grand purpose or be weighed against a future cost-benefit analysis. Some things are just done for the experience.

The beauty of your 20s is the permission — whether self-granted or simply inherited from the freedom of youth — to take risks and make mistakes without overthinking the consequences. It’s the only time in life when you can jet off to a new city, say yes to the unknown, and explore connections that may or may not lead anywhere meaningful, all while calling it “growth.” And the best part? It doesn’t have to make sense to anyone but you.

Of course, social media always has something to say. The reactions to Bailey’s rumored romance range from playful jokes about the infamous charm of Nigerian men to unsolicited warnings about potential heartbreak. But what those comments fail to acknowledge is that none of this really matters. Whether it’s a whirlwind fling, a deep connection, or simply a good time, Chloe’s choices are hers to make — and hers alone to learn from.

“Chloe Bailey is doing this thing right,” another TikTok user noted. “Some of y’all need to […] just go out for the experience, for the plot. I like to think of my life as a long autobiography. Would I want to watch this movie 30 years from now?”

At its core, doing things “for the plot” isn’t just about collecting wild stories to share over brunch (although, let’s be honest, that’s part of it). It’s about embracing the idea that your life doesn’t need to follow a linear trajectory. It’s about trusting that the detours — impulsive decisions and unexpected connections — can shape you in ways that the safe choices never could. And it’s about giving yourself permission to live boldly, even when the world tells you to play small.

So whether this Lagos chapter becomes a pivotal turning point in her story or just a fun subplot, Chloe Bailey is living her life — on her own terms, for her own plot. Let her be.