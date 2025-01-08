Stephen tWitch Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, responds to backlash for revealing intimate details of his private life 

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s widow, Allison Holker is under intense scrutiny after revealing intimate details about the late professional dancer’s private life.

As previously reported by theGrio, in a cover story for People magazine on Tuesday, Jan. 7, Holker announced her forthcoming memoir, “This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light.” In both the book and her interview, she shared intimate details discovered about her late husband after his death by suicide in December 2022.

In addition to a difficult childhood that may have included sexual abuse, Holker said her late husband also kept substance abuse secret from her and everyone else. Most notably, she recalled a time she was going through their closet to find an outfit for his funeral when she discovered a “cornucopia” of drugs.

“There were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about],” she told the outlet. “It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that.”

The 36-year-old widow and mother of three also shared that she learned even more about the former “The Ellen Dengeress Show” DJ’s personal struggles by reading his private journals.

Since the interview landed, many people who knew Boss, including members of the professional dance world and his family and friends, have spoken out against the interview.

Courtney Ann Platt, a fellow dancer from “So You Think You Can Dance,” who identified herself as a close friend of both Holker and Boss, blasted the interview in a lengthy Instagram post.

“This is by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life,” she wrote as she went on to allege that Boss’ family and friends, including his own mother, were forced to sign NDAs to attend his funeral.

Platt further accused Holker of treating Boss’ mother “like garbage this entire time” and condemned her upcoming memoir for spreading her family’s “dirty laundry” and “attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend.”

Dre Rose, tWitch’s brother, reposted Platt’s post on his own Instagram Story and wrote, “No lies told.”

Someone who claims to be a cousin of the family also noted they were forced to sign an NDA to attend the funeral in a post on X and further alleged that Holker has been isolating her children from her late husband’s family.

Holker has yet to directly respond to the backlash, although she has replied to a few social media posts. On her Instagram Stories, she posted supportive posts from others and wrote “wild” on a repost of some of the backlash.

Under a comment condemning the interview on People’s Instagram post about the cover story, Holker wrote, “I’ll always love you. Just trying to help people feel safe to ask for help and support.”