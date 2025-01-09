‘Harlem’ just dropped its trailer for Season 3 marking end of the series — and it’s juicier than ever (WATCH)

It’s the end of an era for one of our favorite shows on streaming centering Black women friendships. “Harlem,” the comedy series starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler Lepley, returns on Jan. 23 for its third and final season. Judging by its new trailer, season 3 promises to have more juicy drama and deep reflection with plot twists and turns.

The show, which debuted in 2021, centers on the friendships of four different women trying to find their way in the later stages of adulthood. The last season with a mysterious pregnancy announcement.

In Season 3, we’ll find out which of our four Harlem faves are actually pregnant and whether or not they are ready for motherhood.

More importantly, a fresh roster of characters, including Logan Browning, Kofi Siriboe, Gail Bain, and the legendary Robin Givens, promises to spice things up.

The season 3 trailer shows us Megan Good’s character, Camille, is caught off guard as her ex-boyfriend, Ian (played by Tyler Lepley), gets cozy with a new lady named Portia (played by Logan Browning). Good and Lepley, who both recently got engaged to their respective partners in real life (Jonathan Majors to Ms. Good and Miracle Watts to Mr. Lepley), still have us quietly rooting for their on-screen characters to let love win, but only Season 3 will tell.

“Harlem” is the brainchild of Tracy Oliver, the screenwriter and producer who also blessed us with her co-writing movie projects, including “Girls Trip”(2017) and “Little” (2017).

“I’m beyond grateful to the whole team at Amazon for giving me the chance of a lifetime to tell these four Black women’s stories and shoot it in the city I love: Harlem,” Oliver told Variety. “It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m honored to see the impact it’s made in the culture, as well as the impact it’s had on all of us who’ve been blessed to work on it. A huge thank you to everyone who’s watched the show. I’m excited to finally share our best season yet.”

Watch the full trailer of Harlem Season 3 below and mark your calendars to stream with us later this month!