Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged

Looks like those breakup rumors about Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good couldn’t have been more wrong. The couple are engaged.

When Majors and Good arrived on the Ebony Power 100 Gala red carpet together on Sunday, the “Harlem” actress had a sparkling new engagement ring on her finger.

“We’re feeling great,” Good told People magazine as she showed off a square-cut halo ring to the cameras.

“It’s a season of joy,” the “Lovecraft Country” actor added.

The pair shared with E! News they wanted to reveal their engagement on the Ebony Power 100 Gala red carpet because they met at the same event two years prior.

“EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms,” Good told the outlet, quickly adding, “in the unisex bathroom.”

Good, 43, and Majors, 35, began dating in May 2023, two months after he was arrested over an alleged domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors, who has maintained his innocence, was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023. In April he was sentenced to a 52-week in-person counseling program and subject to a $250 fine in April, reported NBC News.

Throughout the legal saga, Good has remained by Majors’ side even despite him reportedly urging against it.

“He wanted to protect me,” she told People magazine earlier this year. “I was like, ‘My love, first of all, you’re dealing with a Black Leo. And also, I grew up in this industry. The things that I’ve been through gave me the bandwidth to love other people, regardless.’ So when we got together, it was like, this is going to be a lot, but you got the right one.”

Good was previously married to actor-turned-pastor DeVon Franklin from 2012 until their split in Dec. 2021. They finalized their divorce in June 2022.

In an interview with Today earlier this year, Good addressed the controversy surrounding her and Majors’ relationship.

“At the end of the day, one thing I know is that I can always look myself in the mirror when I trust my spirit when I trust God, when I ask God, when I move to the beat of my own drum — I can always look and say, ‘I’m proud of that,’” she said. “Whatever happens, I have peace in my heart and I have harmony in my heart.”

The couple’s engagement arrives just days after reps for the pair shot down breakup rumors.

“They are not broken up. In fact, they will be attending the Ebony 100 Gala together,” a rep told TMZ.