Kayla Nicole explains how constant criticism over her past relationship with Travis Kelce has been ‘exhausting’ and ‘overwhelming’

Kayla Nicole is tired of hearing about her ex-boyfriend, Travis Kelce. As if breakups aren’t hard enough, Nicole says the aftermath of a public breakup is indescribable. The social media influencer, who is best known for her past relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, recently opened up about how she handled their 2022 split on an episode of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

“Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it’s been overwhelming. I’ve never experienced anything like it,” Nicole said in one of the reality competition show’s confessional interviews, according to People magazine.

When news broke about Nicole and Kelce’s breakup, the influencer and former sports reporter explained how difficult it was to be “reduced to a headline… to something so small as someone’s ex-girlfriend.”

“I’m a very confident person, but dealing with trolls or just hate online, I constantly feel like I’m in a state of vulnerability. I would love to be in a headspace where I’m just not affected at all,” she added.

The social media discourse was amplified when Kelce began dating pop star Taylor Swift, who is known for her notoriously loyal fanbase, the “Swifties.” Despite Nicole making it clear that she thinks Swift is “very talented,” she says she gets “a lot of like s— because [Kelce] is dating such a mega superstar.” In a previous appearance on Angel Reese’s podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” Nicole explained how her social media comments are filled with “people debating each other why I am worthless and I’ll never be a talented person and I have no career.”

“It’s pretty constant. Exhausting. Constantly. It doesn’t matter. I could post about the sky being blue, and people will have a response about an ex and their new situation,” she said, explaining the emotional impact of constant social media harassment. “It’s inadvertently affected me to the point where it makes me question, just like, my overall value as a person, as a partner.”

Now competing on Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” Nicole hopes to prove something to her haters and, most importantly, herself.

“I’m doing this course because I want to remind myself that I’m capable of doing hard things,” she shared. “Coming to this experience, I just kept telling myself, ‘I don’t want to embarrass myself.’ And there’s a part of me that wants to prove that I am capable of doing hard and challenging things. I wanted to prove that to other people, in all honesty, but really prove it to myself, though, because I feel like I need that.”