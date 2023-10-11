Kayla Nicole shares an open letter to Black girls in response to the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift saga

Influencer Kayla Nicole addressed the recent social media discourse about her ex-boyfriend and herself in a powerful message to Black girls.

Kayla Nicole, influencer and ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has broken her silence surrounding the social media discourse about her ex-boyfriend’s rumored new relationship with Taylor Swift. In a virtual open letter to Black girls shared on Monday, Nicole expressed her thoughts on the situation in poetic style.

(Left to right) NFL player Travis Kelce and media personality Kayla Nicole attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic)

“Black girl […] you don’t have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey. Preserve your heart. Even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries, you do not have to engage,” said Nicole in the video, seemingly referring to the onslaught of online harassment she has received since Kelce and Swift were romantically linked in the media. “You do not have to respond because there is power in your silence, and you can use that same power to silence the noise and the self-doubt. Silence the voices within that want you to give in to this demoralizing and antiquated narrative.”

As Kelce has continuously made headlines for his new rumored romance with Swift, the football star had already called out the media for “overdoing” their coverage of the entertainer’s appearances at his games. Nevertheless, some avid social media users took it upon themselves to dig into the player’s relationship history and find his most recent ex-girlfriend, Nicole. Since then, the journalist and fashion influencer has become subject to harassment and racially charged comments about her former relationship with Kelce.

Nicole and the Kansas City Chiefs champion dated from 2017 to 2022. During their five years together, the two were relatively private about the details of their relationship, with the exception of a few social media posts. Yet, almost a year after their breakup and amid Nicole’s choice to unfollow other Kansas Chief affiliates, social media trolls have looped her back into discussions about Kelce, often attacking her in posts and comments. On Monday, Nicole posted a four-minute video in which she explained that her platform is not designed “to create division but to elevate and unite women” — especially Black women.

“Dear Black Girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you. But you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value,” she said in the video. “They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment because of your Blackness; you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth, but Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere.”

“The rage of the world is loud,” she continued. “But Black girl, your God is louder, and your tribe is stronger. Your blood runs deeper and is filled with strength.”

From addressing the insults she frequently received for dating a white man to the comments attempting to belittle her worth because she is no longer romantically tied to Kelce, Nicole’s virtual open letter to Black girls was penned to not only confront the backlash but more importantly, to uplift other women, especially Black women.

“This isn’t just about me. This isn’t just my story, a singular experience. My truth, trauma, and vulnerability [are] a relatable part of the human experience. I know I’m not alone, and I want to make sure that you know you aren’t either.”

Proving her point, following the video, some social media users continued to criticize Nicole, calling her video “pathetic” and other derogatory comments. While some ironically chose World Mental Health Day to fill her comments with hate, others praised her for how gracefully she approached the situation.

Ultimately, the discussion, criticism, and harassment surrounding Kayla Nicole in recent weeks further prove the saying, “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.” When Nicole maintained her silence, she faced criticism. When she spoke out with the intention of uplifting other Black women who can relate to her experience, she dealt with even more backlash. However, Nicole’s decision to use this recent virality to uplift Black girls further emphasizes a point made in the video.

“We love, we hurt, we heal, but always remember that your story is yours to tell,” she said. “You never know whose life it may touch because there’s so much power and community and connection.”

