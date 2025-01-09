What to watch this weekend (January 10-12)

This article was originally published on PopViewers.

The holidays are behind us, the tree’s packed away, and now you might have a little more free time to dive into your favorite shows and movies. December is always a whirlwind, but now that we’re in the new year, it’s the perfect time to cozy up with some of the best films and series out there. From Oscar-buzzy flicks to reality TV gems and sitcom sensations, this list has something for everyone. So grab your favorite snack, get comfy, and get ready to binge-watch some of the hottest new titles of 2025!

In Theaters

1. “The Last Showgirl”

Pamela Anderson is having the biggest moment of her career, and we’re here for it! The “Baywatch” star kicked off 2025 with both a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her role in “The Last Showgirl”. Directed by Gia Coppola—the daughter of Sofia Coppola and granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola—this film marks a major career milestone for Anderson.

She stars as Shelly, a seasoned Las Vegas showgirl whose long-running show abruptly closes after 30 years, leaving her future uncertain. Shelly is also a mother, though her relationship with her distant daughter, Hannah (played by Billie Lourd), is strained. Described as a “poignant film of resilience, rhinestones, and feathers,” “The Last Showgirl” explores themes of reinvention and survival.

The talented cast also includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Billie Lourd, Kiernan Shipka, and Brenda Song. The movie features an original song, “Beautiful That Way,” performed by Miley Cyrus. Miley was also nominated for a Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice Award for the song. “The Last Showgirl” is in theaters now.

2. “Hard Truths”

Oscar buzz is building around Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and it’s no surprise given her powerhouse performance in “Hard Truths,” a film that has critics raving. Jean-Baptiste has already earned the trifecta of critical awards — Best Actress honors from the National Society of Film Critics, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the New York Film Critics Circle — and the accolades just keep coming.

Premiering at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, “Hard Truths” has received widespread acclaim for its compelling screenplay, direction, and Jean-Baptiste’s deeply emotional portrayal of Pansy, a middle-aged woman struggling with depression and complex family relationships. The film is a quietly powerful exploration of a Black British family and their interpersonal dynamics.

“Hard Truths” hits theaters tomorrow, Jan. 10, and will soon be released globally. It was also named one of the top 10 independent films of 2024 by the National Board of Review, and Jean-Baptiste garnered a Best Actress nomination at the 30th Critics’ Choice Awards. “Hard Truths” is now playing in theaters.

Television Shows

1. “Abbott Elementary” (Watch on ABC, Hulu)

“Abbott Elementary” has taken the world by storm since its debut in 2021. In an era where it’s rare for younger audiences to care about network television, the show has captured hearts and remained culturally relevant as it continues to grow in popularity. Creator, writer, and star Quinta Brunson set out to create a series that combines the workplace comedy charm of shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office,” but with a unique twist: set in a public school in her hometown of Philadelphia.

The show also prioritizes important Black representation at the forefront of everything. Brunson, whose mother is a teacher, aims to highlight the struggles of public schools and the significance of educators — hoping the series sparks reflection in elected officials about the need for better funding for schools.

Currently in its fourth season, “Abbott Elementary” just aired its first-ever crossover episode on Wednesday, Jan. 8, featuring characters from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” starring Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson. With fresh episodes every week, the show continues to maintain its buzz. “Abbott Elementary” was recently nominated for its third consecutive Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Tune in Wednesday nights at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC!

2. “American Primeval” (Watch on Netflix)

“American Primeval” is a new Netflix miniseries. The western miniseries, which premiered on Netflix on Jan. 9, stars Betty Gilpin and Taylor Kitsch. It follows the perilous journey of a young mother and her son as they fight to start a new life while also examining the struggle for control of the American West. The series delves into the violent clashes between pioneers, Indigenous people, soldiers, and Mormons, as well as the complex conflict between religion and culture in a harsh, fear-filled world. “American Primeval” is out on Netflix now.

3. “The Upshaws” (Watch on Netflix)

Netflix’s hit sitcom “The Upshaws” has quietly built an impressive six-season run and is now gearing up for its seventh and final installment. Created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes, the series follows a working-class African-American family in Indiana as they juggle the challenges of chasing the American dream while struggling to make ends meet.

Reaching five seasons on a streaming platform like Netflix is no small feat these days, especially in an era where shows often come and go quickly. But “The Upshaws” has managed to churn out 48 episodes in less than four years — a solid achievement in the fast-moving world of 2025 television.

At the heart of the show is Bennie (Mike Epps), who runs an auto repair shop, and his often turbulent relationship with his sister-in-law and business partner, Lucretia (Sykes). “The Upshaws” stands out for its sharp wit, clever humor, and the lovable, relatable characters that make viewers feel right at home. The 12th episode will wrap up the final season, giving fans one last laugh before the series concludes.

4. “The Traitors” (Watch on Peacock)

The third season of “The Traitors” is set to premiere on Jan. 9, 2025. The newest season took place at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, much like in previous seasons.

“The Traitors” is a thrilling reality competition series based on the Dutch show “De Verraders” and is hosted by British actor and Emmy winner Alan Cumming. The show first premiered on Peacock in January 2023, quickly gaining popularity. The show has been renewed up until Season 5.

The format of “The Traitors” is based on the party game Mafia. A group of contestants competes in a high-stakes game where a select few become the “Traitors” and must work together to eliminate the other players, all while keeping their identities hidden. The rest of the contestants, known as the “Faithfuls,” must figure out who the Traitors are and vote them off to win the grand prize. While the American version shares much of the same format, location, and challenges as its British counterpart, the main difference lies in the host—Alan Cumming leads the American version, while the British one features a different host.

With the new season out, fans can expect more intense deception, strategic gameplay, and the ultimate test of trust. “The Traitors” Season 3 is out on Peacock now. Perfect for your weekend escapism!

5. “Jerry Springer: Fights Camera Action” (Watch on Netflix)

“Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action,” a two-episode docuseries directed by Luke Sewell, takes a quick but fascinating look back at the scandals and jaw-dropping moments that defined “The Jerry Springer Show” from 1991 to 2018.

This guilty pleasure was a cultural phenomenon for years, and now, through a mix of archival footage, behind-the-scenes testimonies from producers, media critics, and even a former guest, we get the inside scoop on what really happened when the cameras stopped rolling. The series not only explores the outrageous moments that made the show so iconic but also delves into the secrets behind its massive success. It’s no wonder the doc has skyrocketed to the top of Netflix’s charts just days after its Jan. 7 debut, taking over “Squid Game” Season 2.

So, there you have it! Here are the buzziest new titles to check out this weekend. Don’t feel guilty if you decide to relax and spend the day on the couch watching — after all, weekends are made for getting lost in great entertainment!