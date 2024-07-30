Quinta Brunson on mystery ‘Abbott Elementary’ crossover: ‘It’ll change television as we know it’

Quinta Brunson is opening up about the new season of her hit show “Abbott Elementary.”

The Emmy winner joined her “Abbott” co-stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph and William Stanford Davis at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, where she shared that the new season will feature a crossover episode. Brunson did not reveal which TV series will be featured on the show, but did say that it’ll be “interesting,” according to People.

“I’m not gonna tell you with who, or with what, or where, or when, but it’s really exciting and I think it’ll change television as we know it,” she said on Saturday, July 27, about the upcoming crossover.

Brunson later shared her inspiration behind the special episode, telling Variety that she loved the crossover episodes that featured cast members from “That’s So Raven,” “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” and “Hannah Montana” on the Disney Channel.

Quinta Brunson attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) –

“Those things are what reinvigorate TV viewers, TV watchers, and I think it’s always fun to find ways to reinvigorate our audiences,” she explained. “What’s important with ‘Abbott’ is we protect the show. Because it’s a ‘mockumentary’ we have to protect what we’re doing, but to find a way for it to still be possible to do something cool like that. It makes me really, really happy. It’s just like an ode to the medium.”

“I just live for those kind of magic moments, and I’m excited to be able to bring one to TV with Abbott,” she added.

Brunson has had much to celebrate this year. The actress made history at the 75th Emmy Awards in January when she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as Janine Teagues. Brunson is the second Black actress in Emmys history — and first in over 40 years — to win in the category, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Recommended Stories

“I love making ‘Abbott Elementary’ so much, and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy,” Brunson said in her acceptance speech at the time.

In July, Brunson was nominated for her third Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy. “Abbott Elementary” seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Hulu. The series’ fourth season will premiere on ABC on Oct. 9 at 9:30 p.m.