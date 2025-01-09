Why Rachel Lindsay has been ordered to pay ex-husband Bryan Abasolo $500,000 in divorce settlement

 “Bachelorette” stars Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo finalized their divorce on Jan. 7.

Kay Wicker
Jan 9, 2025
Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo, Rachel Lindsay divorce, Black reality TV stars, Black hollywood, The Bachelorette, theGrio.com
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: (L-R) Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo attend the “Players Party” co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics )

Rachel Lindsay has finally settled her divorce from Bryan Abasolo — and with Lindsay now ordered to pay her ex-husband half a million dollars, it has not been an easy break.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Lindsay and Abasolo finalized their divorce on Tuesday, Jan. 7, after four years of marriage.

The 39-year-old reality TV star will get to keep the former couple’s North Hollywood home, a 2023 Porsche Macan, and her engagement ring from “The Bachelorette,” where she met and became engaged to Abasolo in 2017 as the franchise’s first-ever Black lead.

However (and despite the fact that 44-year-old chiropractor Abasolo gets the Miami condo, a 2021 Honda Accord, and to keep his wedding band), she has to pay him $500,000.

During the couple’s divorce proceedings between May and August, Lindsay was ordered to pay Abasolo $39,771 in spousal support, or $13,257 a month, starting in July. That figure will be deducted from the $500,000, leaving her with a balance of $460,229 left to pay him, People reported.

The first half of the payment, $230,114.50, is due in less than two weeks on Jan. 17, while the remaining balance is due by Jan. 7, 2026 — but it is subject to a 3% interest rate annually. Once the balance is paid down, she won’t owe anymore, as Lindsay and Abasolo waived their rights to any further spousal support.

Abasolo, who married Lindsay in 2019, filed for divorce in January 2024, citing irreconcilable differences as his reason. Between May and August, the two were engaged in an at times “contentious” battle over their finances, with Abasolo requesting $16,000 a month at one point.

Lindsay, who has not directly commented on finalizing her divorce, recently shed light on how she’s been feeling lately.

“WHAT A DIFFERENCE A YEAR MAKES,” Lindsay began in the caption of an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, in which she noted that this time last year, she was “crying tears of sadness and confusion.”

“This year I have tears full of happiness and hopefulness,” she continued. “Here’s to believing you are stronger than you think! I am so grateful and excited for 2025.”

In the days since her divorce was finalized, historic wildfires broke out in Los Angeles County, where her home is based. Addressing the natural disaster, Lindsay posted an update on her Instagram Stories that she is safe.

“Fortunately, I am okay, but so many people are not and need assistance,” she wrote in a post that linked to resources.

