How many of California’s incarcerated firefighters battling the wildfires are people of color?

As historic wildfires blaze a path of destruction across Los Angeles County in California, hundreds of incarcerated firefighters have been deployed to help battle the flames.

Since the fires began on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024, they have burned through more than 35,000 acres of land. After initially sending 395 firefighters on Wednesday, by Friday morning, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) had nearly tripled the amount deployed.

“939 Fire Camp firefighters are working to cut fire lines and remove fuel to slow fire spread, including 110 support staff,” the CDCR wrote in a post on X.

Since the natural disaster first broke out, the incarcerated firefighters, including men and women, have been assisting thousands of firefighters in managing the rapidly spreading flames, tending to downed trees, and more. Per the CDCR’s frequently asked questions page, they are paid between $5.80 and $10.24 a day, plus an additional $1 per hour when responding to active emergencies. Over the course of a 24-hour shift, they could earn up to $26.90.

The CDCR operates over 30 “fire camps” throughout California, where people serving state prison sentences can volunteer to be trained in firefighting and go on to support emergency personnel responding to fires, floods, and other emergencies, The Guardian reported.

There’s a good chance many of them are either Black or other persons of color. There are roughly over 100,000 people serving time in either jail or prison in the state of California. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, California has an incarceration rate of 494 per 100,000 people. However, people of color, in particular Black people, are also overrepresented in the state’s incarcerated population.

Black people land behind bars in California 9.5 times higher than their white counterparts. While Black people make up roughly 5% of the state’s population, they make up 28% of the prison population and 11% of the jail population.

Speaking to The Guardian about her experience working in the program, Amika Mota said the incarcerated crews often had a “reputation” for being the ones who would do the “dirtiest” work and stick around the longest.

“We’re doing this heroic, crucial work, but many people inside cannot support their family, can barely afford to just get hygiene [supplies] for themselves,” said Mota, who is the current director of the Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition, an organization that supports formerly and currently incarcerated people.

“It’s horrific to see what’s unfolding,” she continued. “But I know the firefighters inside have a desire to take part and are walking into these horrible conditions proud to be there.”