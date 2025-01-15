Karine Jean-Pierre bids tearful farewell to historic role as White House press secretary

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fought back tears as she delivered her goodbyes at the final press briefing of the Biden-Harris administration.

On Wednesday, Jean-Pierre announced the very last press briefing before President Joe Biden leaves office on Jan. 20. This marked her 306th White House briefing out of a total of 537 throughout the administration’s four years.

Reflecting on the Biden-Harris White House’s first day in office, Jean-Pierre noted that the administration held its very first briefing on Inauguration Day to emphasize the importance of a free press. As president, Donald Trump verbally attacked journalists as “fake news” and “enemies” of the American public. He went as far as to revoke CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s hard pass credential to access the White House’s press room and threatened to censor several other correspondents.

“President Joe Biden wanted to make clear the importance of daily press briefings and the vital role that the press plays in our democracy,” said Jean-Pierre. “The president and all of us in this administration understand that a free press is a cornerstone of our nation and that the job you do, questioning leaders and holding the powerful accountable, is important.”

Jean-Pierre, 50, left the James Brady Press Briefing Room with her name forever etched in White House history. Her elevation to her post made her the first Black American to serve as White House press secretary. She is also the first Black openly LGBTQ+ person and the first immigrant to hold the title.

Acknowledging the historical nature of her job, which she held for more than two years, Jean-Pierre said, “It is my sincere hope that … while I may be the first for many things at this podium, behind this lectern, I am not the last. I hope my presence at this podium has served as inspiration to many young girls out there … who look at me.”

Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She continued, “Hopefully, they can … know that you can achieve great things if you put your heart and mind and be passionate about it, no matter how many barriers you may need to overcome.”

Acknowledging the significance of the last briefing falling on the birthday of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jean-Pierre noted that “progress is not always a straight line, but we all must do our part, in the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. … to bend it towards justice and pay it forward.”

Jean-Pierre was fighting back tears as she extended personal thank yous, including her young daughter, whom she acknowledged has “gone too many nights without me,” adding, “I can’t wait to spend more time with you.” The Biden spokesperson also personally thanked the president and First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.

“Standing at this podium, behind this lectern … serving the American people and this administration has been an honor of a lifetime, and I will be forever grateful to the president for his trust and this amazing opportunity,” said Jean-Pierre.

The history-making press secretary also thanked her Haitian immigrant parents, who moved to the U.S. when Jean-Pierre was a child. “They never imagined their daughter would be standing here today,” she shared. “They work day and night to give me every opportunity possible. I can’t thank them enough. And to my parents, sorry I didn’t become a doctor, but hopefully this is OK.”