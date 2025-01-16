16 inspiring members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, in celebration of their founders’ day

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, was founded on January 16, 1920, at Howard University with the principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood. Created with the original intention of being a sorority with a larger purpose than elitism, over the past 105 years, Zeta has grown into a powerhouse of community impact and achievement. In honor of their anniversary, we celebrate 16 notable Zetas who have made extraordinary contributions to their fields and society.

1. Esther Rolle An award-winning actress best known for her role as Florida Evans on Good Times, Esther Rolle brought grace and strength to her performances. She was a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta and used her platform to advocate for African American culture and storytelling in the arts.

2. Chaka Khan Legendary singer and songwriter Chaka Khan, often referred to as the “Queen of Funk,” is an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta. With a career spanning decades, hits like “Ain’t Nobody” and “Through the Fire,” and her advocacy for education and women’s empowerment, Khan exemplifies Zeta’s principles of finer womanhood and service. Legendary singer and songwriter Chaka Khan, often referred to as the “Queen of Funk,” is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta. With a career spanning decades, hits like “Ain’t Nobody” and “Through the Fire,” and her advocacy for education and women’s empowerment, Khan exemplifies Zeta’s principles of finer womanhood and service.

3. Sheryl Underwood Comedian, actress, and TV host Sheryl Underwood is a trailblazing member of Zeta Phi Beta who also served as a national president. As a host of The Talk, she brings humor, wisdom, and authenticity to daytime television while championing Zeta’s values.

4. Zora Neale Hurston A literary icon of the Harlem Renaissance, Zora Neale Hurston was an anthropologist, author, and storyteller. Her groundbreaking work, including Their Eyes Were Watching God, captures the richness of African American culture and has left an indelible mark on literature.

5. Minnie Riperton Known for her angelic five-octave voice, Minnie Riperton was a celebrated singer-songwriter. Her hit song “Lovin’ You” remains a classic, and she used her talents to inspire and uplift through music.

6. Gwendolyn Brooks The first Black author to win a Pulitzer Prize, Gwendolyn Brooks’ poetry captured the beauty and struggles of everyday life. Her commitment to the arts and community perfectly embodies Zeta Phi Beta’s principles.

7. Lullelia Harrison As the 12th International Grand Basileus of Zeta Phi Beta, Lullelia Harrison expanded the sorority’s national reach and emphasized community service. Her leadership strengthened Zeta’s impact in underserved communities.

8. Vivica A. Fox Actress and producer Vivica A. Fox has had an illustrious career in Hollywood, starring in films such as Set It Off and Kill Bill. An honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta, Fox embodies the ideals of finer womanhood and uses her platform to uplift and inspire others with unique flair.

9. Dionne Warwick A legendary vocalist and humanitarian, Dionne Warwick is an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta. She has used her fame to support AIDS research and other philanthropic causes. Her music and advocacy have inspired millions around the world. A legendary vocalist and humanitarian, Dionne Warwick is a legendary Zeta who has used her fame to support AIDS research and other philanthropic causes. Her music and advocacy have inspired millions around the world.

10. Towanda Braxton Reality TV star and singer Towanda Braxton, known for Braxton Family Values, brings entertainment and style wherever she goes. As a Zeta, she represents finer womanhood in the public eye.

11. Syleena Johnson Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Syleena Johnson blends soul, R&B, and hip-hop to create music that resonates. A fabulous and finer Zeta, she continues to make her mark in the music industry.

12. Anita Hill An attorney and professor, Anita Hill’s courageous testimony during the Clarence Thomas hearings ignited national conversations about workplace harassment and gender equity. Her advocacy has paved the way for meaningful change. Hill is an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta.

13. Roslyn Young Daniels As the founder and president of Black Health Matters, Roslyn Young Daniels is a health advocate and public health strategist making waves in healthcare education. A Zeta initiated through honorary membership, she is dedicated to reducing health disparities in underserved communities and promoting wellness for all.

14. Jericka Duncan Award-winning journalist Jericka Duncan is a national correspondent for CBS News, known for her fearless reporting and storytelling excellence. An inspiring honorary Zeta, she exemplifies professionalism and the power of journalism to create meaningful change.

15. Donna Edwards Former U.S. Congresswoman Donna Edwards represented Maryland’s 4th Congressional District and was the first African American woman elected to Congress from Maryland. A proud Zeta, Edwards is a trailblazer in politics and a strong advocate for healthcare, education, and women’s rights.

16. Tatyana Ali Actress and singer Tatyana Ali, best known for her role as Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta. Beyond her entertainment career, she is an advocate for education and empowerment, embodying the sorority’s commitment to service and excellence. Actress and singer Tatyana Ali, best known for her role as Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is a proud honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta. Beyond her entertainment career, she is an advocate for education and empowerment, embodying the sorority’s commitment to service and excellence.

From the arts and education to activism and beyond, these 16 remarkable women highlight the enduring legacy of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. As we honor their contributions, we celebrate 105 years of sisterhood, service, and finer womanhood.