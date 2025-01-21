Mississippi Valley State University performs during Trump’s inauguration after raising $300,000 to attend; defends HBCU participation

After raising $300,000 to attend, the Mean Green of Mississippi Valley State University went on without a hitch during Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration.

The HBCU marching band joined the official inaugural day ceremonies on Monday, Jan. 20, after announcing in December they had accepted an invitation to perform. At that time, they were fundraising for a portion of the almost $350,000 it would cost to attend.

According to their GoFundMe, the costs associated with attending stemmed from travel costs and the purchase of new instruments and uniforms for the almost 300-member band.

The band received backlash almost immediately upon launching their GoFundMe. Many who opposed the band’s decision cited how much white supremacy has been platformed both directly and indirectly through Trump since his first tenure as president, not to mention his administration’s intention to end DEI efforts throughout many institutions.

In an open letter, Bishop Talbert Swan, II, president of the Greater Springfield NAACP in Massachusetts, urged university officials to reconsider taking the school’s legacy of Black activism into account.

“By choosing to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration, the university undermines its historical commitment to honoring Black contributions and perspectives,” he wrote.

In a statement at the time, Mississippi Valley State University’s President, Dr. Jerryl Briggs, called accepting the invitation “a moment of pride” for the university and the entire state of Mississippi.

“It is an opportunity to showcase our legacy, celebrate our culture, and invest in the future leaders of our community,” he continued. “This participation allows students to engage in the peaceful transition of power and gain global exposure while celebrating the university’s 75th anniversary.”

The group surpassed their GoFundMe goal on Friday. On Monday, the Mean Green of Mississippi Valley State University thundered into the Capitol Rotunda with flair during the inauguration. Their heads were held high as the almost 300-member band marched to the front for six minutes. Then, a brassy explosion of sound erupted as they played a lively medley that included hits like “Before I Let Go.”

The dancers, dressed in fur coats with matching hats and sparkling leggings, sauntered in around them wearing wide smiles. The crowd went wild, cheering them on.

The announcer said they were “proud” to be there from Itta Bena, Mississippi, “representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

They received a standing ovation from the crowd.