Waka Flocka Flame, Antonio Brown, and more to appear at Black conservative event on Inauguration eve

As Inauguration Day looms, more details about appearances, performances, and coinciding events, including those featuring Black folks, have been announced.

On the eve of Donald Trump’s second inauguration, Jan. 19, 2025, the Black Conservative Federation is hosting a ball featuring celebrity appearances from Waka Flocka Flame, Antonio Brown, Fivio Foreign, and more. The Legacy of Freedom Ball promises to treat attendees to “an evening of elegance and unparalleled celebration” as they commemorate the 60th presidential inauguration.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame was criticized online earlier this year for declaring his loyalty to Trump in social media posts, even amid the incoming president’s conviction on 34 felony counts earlier this year.

“Trump still my president,” he began in a post on X in July. “I don’t have to stand with a red hat or dance [on] stage for money in my pockets,” he continued. “[It] Didn’t push me [in] this direction. This is my choice like I choose not to eat pork, but do that make me hate pork lovers or disrespect their character…nor will I act like.”

Meanwhile, on the day of the inauguration, the “Mean Green Marching Machine” HBCU marching band from Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) is planning to perform.

However, despite receiving a formal invitation from the incoming president to the gig, the band must raise the travel funds themselves. They have launched a GoFundMe asking for $120,000 to cover their expenses. So far, they’ve managed to raise just over $100,000 of what they’re asking for.

“This is not just a moment of pride for our university but for the entire state of Mississippi,” Dr. Jerryl Briggs, MVSU President, said in a statement.

“It is an opportunity to showcase our legacy, celebrate our culture, and invest in the future leaders of our community,” he continued. “This participation allows students to engage in the peaceful transition of power and gain global exposure while celebrating the university’s 75th anniversary.”

From Threads to Facebook to posts on X and beyond, many have weighed in to express their concern, disappointment, and criticism of the band’s involvement in Trump’s inauguration, given how many of his cabinet’s supposed policies could impact the marginalized and people of color. The Mean Green Marching Machine band is an accomplished and celebrated band whose talent has brought them to stages all over the country. To date, they have performed at NBA games, the Rose Bowl parade, New Orleans Mardi Gras parades, the National Showband Battle of the Bands, and more, WJTV reported.

The band also has a history of appearing at presidential inauguration-related events. In 1969, their band marched in President Nixon’s inauguration parade.