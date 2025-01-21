Trump fires Keisha Lance Bottoms from presidential council. She points out she already quit.

The first 24 hours of President Donald Trump‘s second term have come with a flurry of executive actions, including orders “restoring” the death penalty and reversing President Joe Biden’s executive order advancing racial equity throughout the federal government.

Just after midnight, following a series of inaugural events on Monday night, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to announce personnel changes to several presidential councils. “YOU’RE FIRED,” wrote the former host of “The Apprentice.”

Formerly Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was among the first names Trump announced as being terminated from their posts. Bottoms was appointed by President Biden to serve on the President’s Export Council, a national advisory committee on international trade.

Though it’s not surprising that Trump focused on Bottoms, a former Biden White House senior advisor, the newly inaugurated president’s move to fire the political appointee was too late as Bottoms had already quit the position. On Tuesday, Bottoms took to Instagram to share a letter of resignation she sent to President Biden on Jan. 4.

“In anticipation of the transition of the Administration, effective January 20, 2025, I am resigning as a member of the President’s Export Council. Thank you for the opportunity to serve,” Bottoms wrote to Biden.

Following Trump’s after-hours Truth Social post, Bottoms slammed President Trump for being “A day late and a dollar short.” She added, “You can’t fire someone who has already resigned.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“Of all of the things happening in the world, not sure why I am on Donald Trump’s mind at 1:30 am following his Inauguration, but I count it as a badge of honor,” said Bottoms. She continued, “I do hope that his attention to detail will be much more keen when it comes to world affairs. There are real issues that need attention across the globe.”

Mark Milley, an Army general who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under both Presidents Trump and Biden, was also “fired” by Trump in his late-night post. Milley, who clashed with Trump during his first term, was appointed by Biden to National Infrastructure Advisory Council. Trump also announced the termination of Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars and Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Though, as president, Trump has the authority and discretion to appoint and unappoint as he pleases, Bottoms noted that there are far more important matters the 47th commander-in-chief should be focused on.

“No matter how you voted, I think we can all agree that targeting me, along with a man who is feeding displaced people in Los Angeles and a decorated military General in the early morning hours via social media is not the best use of time for the President of the United States,” she said.