Morris Chestnut reveals how he and his wife of 30 years, Pam Byse, keep their relationship intact

Despite being married for three decades, Morris Chestnut admits he doesn’t know the secret to a lasting marriage — just what has worked for him.

The 56-year-old actor made the admission during a recent appearance on “CBS Mornings” when he was asked if he had any intel after 30 years of marriage to his wife, 51-year-old Pam Byse.

“I wish I knew the answer to that because then I’d sell it,” he said. “I think for us, we’re just very fortunate to be two good people.”

The actor did share what has worked for him and his wife through the years together.

“One of the main things we have is an ultimate respect for each other,” he continued. “When you’re with someone for a long time you kind of take them for granted. You can get very angry and very nasty during fights. It happens right? But there are times when we just don’t hit below the belt. We never say anything we can’t take back. We’ve just been very blessed to grow together.”

Chestnut and Pam tied the knot in 1995 and while living in Calabasas, California, raised two children together: a son, Grant, and a daughter, Paige.

Earlier this month, the pair dazzled on the Golden Globes red carpet arm in arm with Chestnut in a burnt orange tuxedo and Pam in a black velvet gown with matching black velvet opera gloves.

The husband and father of two was on CBS Mornings to promote his new show on the network, “Watson,” where he stars as Dr. John Watson. The crime drama, which takes place in a modern Sherlock Holmes universe, follows Dr. Watson as he attempts to solve medical mysteries and continue the legacy of his late partner, Sherlock Holmes.

“We’re not just a typical medical drama,” Chestnut explained. “We solve the cases inside the hospital and outside of the hospital. We’re doctors, but we’re also detectives.”