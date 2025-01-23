Cynthia Erivo makes history with second Best Actress Oscar nomination, Colman Domingo receives his first

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have arrived, and they include major first-time bids and history-making nominations for Black Hollywood A-listers.

Cynthia Erivo made history on Thursday morning when it was announced she had received her second Best Actress nomination for her role as Elphaba in “Wicked.” She was previously nominated in 2019 for her role as the titular character in the film, “Harriet,” when she also received a Best Song bid for “Stand Up.” Should Erivo win the award, she would become the youngest EGOT winner in history. EGOT is an acronym for Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony, and is the designation for those who have won awards in each of the major performing art categories in America. Erivo won a Tony Award in 2016 and a Grammy Award and Emmy Award in 2017.

Viola Davis is the only other Black actress to be nominated twice for Best Actress, and Erivo’s nomination makes it the 15th time a Black actress has been nominated in the category. Not only did she receive the nomination for Best Actress, but “Wicked,” which was a box office smash and became the most commercially successful film based on a Broadway musical, also received a Best Picture nod.

She’s not the only Black Hollywood A-lister who should be celebrating this morning. Colman Domingo received a nomination for Best Actor for his role in “Sing Sing,” a film about the incarcerated that made history for being the first film made simultaneously available in theaters and prisons. Zoe Saldaña also received her first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Rita Castro in the French Spanish language movie musical “Emilia Pérez.”

Black-related nominations worth celebrating don’t stop there. This year’s Best Picture nominations include the film “Nickel Boys,” a film adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel “The Nickel Boys.” The film’s co-writer and director, RaMell Ross, has received a nomination for the screenplay, co-written with Joslyn Barnes. Composer Kris Bowers also received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Score for his work on “The Wild Robot.”

The announcement presentation was initially planned for Friday, Jan. 17; however, the academy pushed it back following the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. A complete list of the nominees can be found online at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official website.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 2, at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PDT.