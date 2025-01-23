Woman indicted in car crash that killed Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and 2 others

Khyree Jackson was killed along with two of his high school friends in a car crash involving a drunk driver in the wee hours of July 6, 2024.

Associated Press
Jan 23, 2025
Khyree Jackson of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Monday, June 3, 2024 when this image was taken. (AP Photo, File)

A woman was indicted Thursday in the July 6 car crash that killed Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates.

Cori Clingman was indicted on 13 counts, including vehicular manslaughter related to driving under the influence, according to prosecutors in Prince George’s County, a Washington suburb.

Clingman faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.

“This just starts really our fight to get justice for these three young men, their families, Wise High School, the NFL, and this entire community,” Braveboy said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Clingman had an attorney. Braveboy said Clingman was arrested without incident and would have a bond review on Friday.

Jackson was a fourth-round draft pick by the Vikings in April. He played two years at Alabama before finishing his college career with one season at Oregon.

Jackson, 24, and Isaiah Hazel died at the scene of the three-car crash, while Anthony Lytton Jr. died at a hospital. Lytton was 24 and Hazel was 23.

The three were in the same vehicle just after 3 a.m. when it was struck by another vehicle that was speeding and changing lanes, police said.

“We believe that there was contact made between Ms. Clingman’s vehicle and the victims’ vehicle,” Braveboy said.

Hazel was driving and Jackson and Lytton were passengers. Their car veered off the road after being hit and struck multiple tree stumps.

Nobody was injured in the second or third vehicles.

Hazel played college football at Maryland and Charlotte, and Lytton played at Florida State and Penn State.

The three won a state championship together at Maryland’s Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School.

