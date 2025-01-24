Lori Harvey and ‘Playboy’ release a sultry teaser ahead of the brand’s long-awaited return to print

“Playboy” is making a comeback. This week, Playboy Enterprises announced Lori Harvey as the cover star of the highly anticipated return of “Playboy” magazine. Before it discontinued printing physical copies of the magazine in 2020 due to the coronavirus, “Playboy” held a 66-year-old legacy that defined an era.

“For nearly seven decades, ‘Playboy’ wasn’t just a magazine—it was a movement,” said Mike Guy, Editor in Chief of “Playboy” Magazine, in a press release. “This issue celebrates our rich history while embracing a bold new vision for the future, blending nostalgia with innovation to inspire a new generation of readers.”

Though “Playboy” has maintained a digital presence throughout the years, last August the brand announced the return of its print magazine and the relaunch of the Playmate franchise. According to “Playboy,” the new magazine will feature “everything that made the publication iconic: unforgettable photography, renowned features such as the ‘Playboy’ Interview and ‘Playboy’ Advisor, celebrity pictorials, and the Playmate Centerfold, which has been a central component of ‘Playboy’ since its inception.”

“’Playboy’ is the quintessential iconic brand, and it has always been more than a magazine – it is the original creator business that has launched hundreds of careers over the past seventy years,” Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group, explained. “Our mission is to return ‘Playboy’ to prominence…The decision to reintroduce ‘Playboy’ magazine reflects the Company’s commitment to adapting to the evolving media landscape while preserving the brand’s rich heritage, including the high-quality journalism, compelling storytelling, and provocative content that has defined ‘Playboy’ for decades.”

While fans on social media drool over Lori Harvey’s sultry ‘Playboy’ teaser, the brand says the new issue will not only feature Harvey’s beauty but also an exclusive interview in which she reportedly “opens up about her personal journey, career, and what it means to be a modern icon along with an expansive photo shoot providing a beautiful look at the rising star.”

Now available for pre-order, ‘Playboy’s’ long-awaited return to print will be on Barnes & Noble newsstands nationwide on February 10, 2025.