Black in style: Lori Harvey shows us how to fashionably face a split

This week in Black style, fashion brands honor Black veterans, and Pharrell Williams drops a million-dollar bag.

Say what you want about Lori Harvey, but one thing that she always serves is a look.

Discussion about Harvey’s love life once again dominated the internet this week. As previously reported by theGrio, the beauty entrepreneur and her most recent beau, actor Damson Idris, called it quits.

Lori Harvey x PrettyLittleThing Partywear Collection (Screenshot: PrettyLittleThing/YouTube)

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Hollywood Reporter. “We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

While social media shared its various opinions on Harvey’s Rolodex of attractive exes, the model announced another collaborative collection with PrettyLittleThing. As part of her ongoing partnership with the fast fashion brand, Harvey posted a series of photos on Instagram from the Lori Harvey x PrettyLittleThing Partywear Collection campaign shoot. Featuring sequins, mesh, velvet and more, the collection and photos radiate “IT girl” energy.

Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton ‘Millionaire Speedy’ is for millionaires

Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Williams, and Pharrell Williams attend the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe)

While Louis Vuitton’s “Millionaire” sunglasses cost under $1,000, the “Millionaire Speedy” bag designed by Louis Vuitton menswear creative director Pharell Williams will literally set you back a cool $1,000,000, Fashionista reports.

When the made-to-order bag drops on January 4, it will feature the classic LV logo against crocodile leather with gold accents, including a gold chain strap. Customers will be able to order the bag in either yellow, red, red, blue, green or brown.

Williams himself debuted the bag in canary yellow during Paris Fashion Week. Whether others will shell out the seven figures required to purchase the bag remains to be seen. However, Williams’ tenure at Vuitton has a growing loyal fanbase. LeBron James recently made headlines when he wore a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look costing over six figures to the Lakers’ season opener, including a Kelly green speedy bag.

While the price tag for Williams’ bag certainly places it in the most expensive category, it is still topped by a handful of others to have hit the market in recent history.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg launch bags for you and your best bud

Martha + Snoop launch limited-edition bags (Photos: Getty Images and BIC EZ Reach Lighters)

Famous BFFs Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are reuniting to fulfill a fashionable smoker’s dream. With the help of BIC EZ Reach Lighters, the rapper and lifestyle innovator are introducing “Best Buds Bags.” This exclusive two-bag collection merges fashion and functionality by incorporating BIC lighters into each design, ensuring owners have a lighter no matter what.

“You never know when you’re going to need a lighter,” Stewart said in a press release shared with theGrio. “The Best Buds Bag combines convenience and style into one.”

“This bag’s got it all. From my favorite lighter, favorite color and dime-sized secret stash pockets to stash my favorite herbs,” Snoop Dogg added.

Featuring jewel-encrusted lighter cases, the bags made of genuine Italian leather come in two styles and colors: a purple crossbody inspired by Snoop’s favorite color and a cylinder metallic design with a removable crossbody strap and short chain. Inspired by Snoop and Stewart’s upcoming lighter collections, both Best Buds Bags retail for $99, with all proceeds benefitting Martha Stewart Centers for Living, an organization promoting and facilitating access to health care resources for older adults.

Ava Dash shines in BCBGMAXAZRIA’s new holiday campaign

Ava Dash attends The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

According to rising model Ava Dash, it’s her time to shine.

The daughter of record executive Damon Dash and designer Rachel Roy stars in BCBGMAXAZRIA’s holiday campaign, modeling shiny mini dresses, cropped knit sets and other winter styles. The campaign is a first major for the model; as she told People magazine, she was ready for the milestone.

“I had been preparing for a long time. This is my time to shine,” she said.

Dash said her mother helped prepare her for a life in the fashion industry, always telling her to trust in herself and “Be confident in yourself. If you’re not comfortable, walk away. You’re better than that, and you know your self-worth.”

BCBGMAXAZRIA’s holiday line, available now, features red and black satin dresses with pearl straps, black jumpsuits, patterned knit sets, sophisticated, sultry business casual styles, and more priced from $38.99 to $621.

Frank Ocean designed Tremaine Emory’s wedding rings

Frank Ocean attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for designer Tremaine Emory.

In October, the Denim Tears founder married longtime love Andee McConnell, and over the weekend, Emory revealed in an Instagram post that the couple’s one-of-a-kind custom wedding rings were designed by none other than Frank Ocean.

“Off menu ‘omakase’( 2 of 2) wedding rings by my friend [Frank Ocean] and his incredible team @homer …we both thank you,” Emory wrote.

He added that a diamond had been added to their rings “per annum” — or for each year.

While Emory doesn’t directly credit Ocean’s label Homer, industry insiders suspect that was Emory’s meaning when he referenced “[Ocean’s] incredible team.” However, despite Homer quietly crafting custom luxury pieces over the years for others, it’s possible Ocean designed the set of rings on his own.

It’s not publicly known how long Emory and McConnell were together before tying the knot, but Emory has credited his new wife for playing a major role in his recuperation after he suffered an aneurysm last year, from which he’s still recovering.

“What saved me was my fiancée, Andee,” he told Office magazine in October.

Honoring Black Haitian Veterans through fashion

Ouigi Theodore of The Brooklyn Circus runs into a show during New York Fashion Week: Men’s Fall/Winter 2016 on February 04, 2016, in New York City.

In honor of Veterans Day, The Brooklyn Circus and Randolph are highlighting the legacy of five Haitian-American pilots who were part of the Tuskegee Airmen who served in World War II through a unique collection of apparel and eyewear. The limited-edition capsule collection consists of P-51 glasses, which include hand-drawn sky cloud detailing and aviator-inspired sunglasses clip lenses. The streetwear brand is also launching a varsity jacket and silk scarf, each featuring a unique design honoring the brand and the veteran’s legacies.

“The Brooklyn Circus is rooted in history. History is very important for us. History is the foundation. We use that history to propel us into the future,” Ouigi Theodore, the brand’s founder and creative director, said in a campaign video.

“Five Haitian men were recruited from Haiti to become a part of the Tuskegee Airmen. For them to leave the comfort of their home to fight with the United States meant that they understood the importance of the global village.”

Telling the untold story of these five Black veterans is part of The Brooklyn Circus’ “100-year plan and journey of telling stories that need to be amplified,” Theodore said, per Women’s Wear Daily. The streetwear brand’s partnership with Randolph is available now on both brands’ websites and at select Brooklyn Circus stores, with prices ranging between $29 and $550.

Meagan Good launches a signature line with St. Royale vodka

Meagan Good attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Soon, Meagan Good could be in a city near you, signing vodka bottles.

The “Harlem” star has partnered with St. Royale Vodka on a line of signature recipes and flavors, just in time to get merry for the holidays.

“I am beyond thrilled to join such an established and recognized brand,” Good said in a press release. “It’s by far the best Vodka I’ve ever tasted, and I can’t wait to share my unique recipes with everyone to enjoy.”

Distilled six times, St. Royale vodka, which retails for $23, is corn-based, gluten-free and honey-infused. According to People, Good is an equity partner with the brand and helped create its new Green Tea Lychee flavor. The “Harlem” star also plans to begin a cross-country bottle-signing tour in 2024.

New York City confronts retail theft

Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Tribeca Festival opening night reception at Tribeca Grill on June 07, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

This week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a task force designed to combat shoplifting across the city. Joining government leaders and local and national businesses and retailers like Gap Inc., Macy’s Inc., Target Corp., Ulta Beauty, Louis Vuitton and more, the collective will work to identify crime patterns and trends with the help of theft preventative and response technology.

“New York City’s retailers are the heart and soul of our city, and retail theft hurts everyone, from our mom-and-pop shops to large department stores — and especially consumers,” Adams said, per WWD.

“I am proud to convene this group of experts and practitioners as we continue to take a 360-degree approach to combatting retail theft and curbing this serious issue that plagues cities across the country. Together, we recognize the importance of safeguarding our businesses, protecting jobs, and ensuring a safer and more vibrant city for all who live in, work in, and visit our great city.”

