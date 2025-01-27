Snoop Dogg defends Trump inauguration weekend performance: ‘I’m still 100% Black’

"Still a Black man, still 100 percent Black," Snoop Dogg said, addressing the social media backlash surrounding his inauguration performance.

Haniyah Philogene
Jan 27, 2025
TUCSON, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Musical artist/rapper Snoop Dogg looks on during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl game between the Colorado State Rams and the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Arizona Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

This weekend, Snoop Dogg decided to address the ongoing social media discourse about his decision to perform at the Inaugural Crypto Ball on Jan. 17 during President Trump’s inauguration weekend. The West Coast rapper took to Instagram Live to explain his stance on the decision.  

“It’s Sunday, man, I got gospel in my heart. For all that hate, I’m going to answer with love,” Snoop told the viewers of his livestream. 

As previously reported by theGrio, fans were outraged to hear that the legendary rapper, often referred to as “Uncle Snoop,” would perform at an event meant to celebrate President Trump’s inauguration, considering the ways in which the President’s comments and actions have harmed the Black community in the past. Fans were particularly shocked by the rapper’s decision because in 2019, he had some choice words for President Trump. 

“This punk motherf*** don’t care,” Snoop Dogg said at the time, sharing his grievances for the way the former president handled furloughed government workers. “F*** everybody who’s down with Donald Trump.”  

However, as Elon Musk noted on X, “the vibe shift is real,” in 2024. During an interview with the Sunday Times, the rapper claimed to have “ nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.” 

“[Trump] ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me,” Snoop Dogg added, explaining how the president pardoned  Michael Harris, the co-founder of Snoop’s first label, Death Row, who was in prison for drug charges. 

Despite the social media critics flooding his timeline, Snoop Dogg claims to be unphased by the hate. 

“Y’all can’t hate enough on me. I love too much,” he added. “Get your life right stop worrying about mine. I’m cool, I’m together. Still a Black man, still 100 percent Black.”

