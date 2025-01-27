Snoop Dogg defends Trump inauguration weekend performance: ‘I’m still 100% Black’

This weekend, Snoop Dogg decided to address the ongoing social media discourse about his decision to perform at the Inaugural Crypto Ball on Jan. 17 during President Trump’s inauguration weekend. The West Coast rapper took to Instagram Live to explain his stance on the decision.

“It’s Sunday, man, I got gospel in my heart. For all that hate, I’m going to answer with love,” Snoop told the viewers of his livestream.

As previously reported by theGrio, fans were outraged to hear that the legendary rapper, often referred to as “Uncle Snoop,” would perform at an event meant to celebrate President Trump’s inauguration, considering the ways in which the President’s comments and actions have harmed the Black community in the past. Fans were particularly shocked by the rapper’s decision because in 2019, he had some choice words for President Trump.

“This punk motherf*** don’t care,” Snoop Dogg said at the time, sharing his grievances for the way the former president handled furloughed government workers. “F*** everybody who’s down with Donald Trump.”

However, as Elon Musk noted on X, “the vibe shift is real,” in 2024. During an interview with the Sunday Times, the rapper claimed to have “ nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

“[Trump] ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me,” Snoop Dogg added, explaining how the president pardoned Michael Harris, the co-founder of Snoop’s first label, Death Row, who was in prison for drug charges.

Despite the social media critics flooding his timeline, Snoop Dogg claims to be unphased by the hate.

“Y’all can’t hate enough on me. I love too much,” he added. “Get your life right stop worrying about mine. I’m cool, I’m together. Still a Black man, still 100 percent Black.”

