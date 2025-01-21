Charlamagne says people should have more smoke for Obama, Biden than for rappers who performed at inauguration events

Charlamagne Tha God, the popular radio personality, had a message for all of the people upset about Snoop Dogg, Nelly, Soulja Boy, Rick Ross and many others performing during inauguration events.

“We know why the rappers are doing it, they got paid. What’s the politician’s excuse for normalizing Trump?”

Charlamagne was railing against what he claims is hypocrisy from people online who feel like none of the rappers should be performing at events, while not holding former Presidents Obama and Biden and other politicians to the same critique for their peaceful and pleasant interactions with Trump.

“Obama was sharing a good laugh with him (Trump) at Carter’s funeral!” Charlamagne protested. “(Biden) Just was having tea with him yesterday!” In the conversation, Charlamagne was pointed in his critique about who should be held the most accountable in the lead up to and after inauguration.

“If you ask me, all that smoke you have for the rappers, you should have for Obama, you should have for Biden. And all the other elected officials that got us all riled up and scared only to turn around have tea with a man they likened to Hitler!”

Charlamagne thinks Nelly and Snoop have been unfairly maligned for their actions when the motivations were clear, meanwhile all of the people who have spent the past four years telling us Trump was the worst thing to happen to society showed decorum and respect for tradition. Not one to mince words, Charlamagne very clearly believes there are lessons to be learned here going forward.

“Trump said the election was stolen in 2020, and then he acted like it…Democrats could learn a thing or two from that.”

Charlamagne got a co-sign from organizer and former Ohio state senator Nina Turner, who was the national co-chair of Bernie Sanders unsuccessful 2020 election bid, who reshared his message via Threads.

“We must stay laser focused on holding those in power accountable. Everything else is a distraction right now,” Turner said. “(Charlamagne) is 100% correct.”

Everybody wasn’t on board with his position though. Several people commented on Charlamagne’s take via Nina’s Threads post with pushback.

One user pointed out the hypocrisy exists on both sides of the aisle: “Sorry, this is a trash take. You’re dealing with people who will purposely forget Trump sat out the event 4 years ago and expect the Democrats to attend and will call them “un-American”, “divisive” and “unpatriotic” if they don’t. And then you have artists who would never be scrutinized if they don’t, yet they go there and perform. But that’s ok because they got some pieces of silver to show for it? Sorry, no.”

Another user pointed out that former Presidents Obama and Biden are in position that requires certain actions for the stability of the world, counter to the impression that Trump leaves: “President Obama and President Biden (it’s PRESIDENT they aren’t your buddies) are representing the Democracy that America tries to spread around the world. Even if Trump didn’t present a peaceful transition when he left that is what was presented TO THE WORLD upon his arrival. America represents stability in the world whether you like it you don’t.”

The responses were similar on the Instagram page for The Breakfast Club where a majority of the comments didn’t agree with Charlagmagne at all.

“So Biden and Obama aren’t expected to respect the office of the president? They are supposed to have a peaceful transfer of power. That’s their job. The rapper’s job was not to say one thing and do another for a check. There is a difference.” remarked user StevenKnight32.

