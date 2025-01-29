Kayla Nicole and Brandon Marshall lead Revolt’s new sports vertical

A new Black-owned sports vertical has hit the digital streets. This week, Revolt launched “Revolt Sports,” a platform designed to showcase the intersection of sports and culture through insightful storytelling and discussions.

“Sports have always been synonymous with our culture, shaping our communities and reflecting some of the stories that matter most,” Deon Graham, Revolt’s chief content officer, said in a press release shared with theGrio. “With the launch of REVOLT Sports, we’re not just adding to the conversation — we’re redefining it authentically. [This partnership] allows us to create hundreds of hours of content that further connects sports, culture, and community like never before.”

To lead the vertical, the media company has tapped former NFL star Brandon Marshall who, beyond his decorated career playing for the Denver Broncos, the Chicago Bears, and the New Orleans Saints, is known for his popular podcast “I Am Athlete.” Additionally, Revolt invited media personality and influence Kayla Nicole to join Marshall. While most people recognize Nicole for her social media presence and a former stint as girlfriend to Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce, the new Revolt Sports host has a degree in broadcast journalism from Pepperdine University and a background covering sports.

Together, Nicole and Marshall will host “REVOLT Sports Weekly” a show delivering unfiltered, engaging conversations with some of the most influential figures in different entertainment mediums. With locker-room-style discussions, fans can expect behind-the-scenes perspectives from guests like Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Cam Newton, Reggie Bush, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, Lil Wayne and more.

“[Revolt’s] team has blown me away with their vision and energy, and I’m learning so much from this partnership,” Marshall added. “Together, we will push boundaries and prove we can go further, creating something special at the intersection of sport and culture”

New episodes of “REVOLT Sports Weekly” are scheduled to drop every Wednesday on Revolt’s digital platforms and will be made available on Thursdays through the brand’s partners like Comcast, DirecTV, Spectrum, Fios, Philo, and more.