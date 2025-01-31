Jonathan Majors’ breakout film ‘Magazine Dreams’ drops trailer, marking his big-screen return

“Magazine Dreams,” the film expected to be Jonathan Majors’ breakout performance when it debuted at Sundance in January 2023, is finally getting a theatrical release in 2025.

The trailer for the film was recently released and stars Majors as Killian Maddox, an aspiring bodybuilder dealing with many personal demons and traumas on a quest for glory and for the world to know his name.

The film from writer/director Elijah Bynum premiered to critical acclaim; Majors’ performance was seen as “a revelation” in a review of the film. The film was acquired by Searchlight Pictures for a reported seven figures. Then in late 2023, Majors was convicted of reckless assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in his trial for domestic violence. Searchlight Pictures subsequently dropped the film from its release slate.

In December 2024, Briarcliff Films, in collaboration with the Zeus Network picked up the film and gave it a March 21, 2025 release date. Along with Majors, the film also stars Taylour Paige, Elijah Bynum, and Haley Bennett.

“Magazine Dreams” was set to be a film that put Majors into the Best Actor category at the Oscars; now that his domestic violence trial is behind him and he’s engaged to Meagan Good (currently starring in Amazon Prime Video’s series “Harlem”) we’ll see if the “Creed III” and “Loki” star can make a Hollywood comeback.