Meagan Good says God confirmed Jonathan Majors was ‘exactly where I was supposed to be,’ denies relationship was ‘publicity stunt’

Actress Meagan Good opened up about her relationship to fiancé Jonathan Majors and all the media attention the Hollywood couple has received amid his now concluded high-profile criminal domestic violence trial.

While promoting the third and final season of her hit Amazon Prime Video series “Harlem” on the morning radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Good was asked about her soon-to-be marriage to Majors after the two became headline fodder amidst his legal woes last year.

When “The Breakfast Club” co-host Jess Hilarious asked Good if it was “a lot” to stand beside Majors during the very public trial while also being scrutinized by the public and the press, Good revealed she leaned on her faith and followed her heart.

“Literally, I was talking to God … and I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be. And I’ve learned along the way that not only will things not always make sense to me, but sometimes they won’t make sense to other people,” said Good. She continued, “That’s OK, as long as you are in alignment with God and you’re trusting, you know, the path that you’re on … and the more that I’ve done that, the happier I’ve been.”

Good, who announced her engagement to Majors at the Ebony Power 100 gala in November, said of her relationship and general state of happiness, “I don’t know when I’ve been this happy before. Well, I think I might have been a kid.”

Good’s “Harlem” co-star Jerrie Johnson also jumped into the conversation to dismiss rumors that Good and Majors’ relationship was a “publicity stunt.”

“Ya’ll don’t know how publicity works first of all … this don’t make sense for publicity,” said Johnson, to which co-host Charlamagne Tha God chimined in, saying, “Because Meagan didn’t need that kind of publicity.” Good added, “Meagan’s been doing it for 30-something years.”

Johnson also recalled living with Meagan Good at the early part of her relationship with Majors, sharing, “When she would come back to the house and we would discuss what was happening, and she was like — this is before the trial and everything like that — and I still have voice recordings of her being like, I think I love this man.”

The 43-year-old starlet was also asked about her divorce from DeVon Franklin, a Hollywood producer, and whether or not it left her not wanting to get married again.

“I’m a very optimistic person and … I really do trust God, and even when … I don’t understand … I have to lean into the fact that God knows what it is and what it’s supposed to be, and God’s going to take care of everything,” Good shared. However, she did admit there were times when she asked herself, “What is happening, Lord?”

Good continued, “Now, sitting here today, I’m thankful for every part of the experience. I’m thankful for every part of the journey, every single thing that I’ve been through, whether it was that, I mean, just anything along the journey has made me better, has made me stronger.”