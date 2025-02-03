Janelle Monáe goes off on Nelly in freestyle at Grammys after-party for Trump inauguration performance

It looks like Janelle Monáe had some things to get off of her chest. Fresh off her Michael Jackson-inspired performance at the 2025 Grammys Awards as part of a tribute to Quincy Jones, Monáe hit a Grammys after-party. While she and Anderson.Paak jammed out to a live rendition of Nelly’s “Hot In Herre,” Monáe took the opportunity to let everybody know that she doesn’t rock with the St. Louis rapper because of his performance at an inauguration ball for President Donald Trump.

Last month, Nelly, along with Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, and others, caught some flack from various corners of the Black community for lending support to Trump’s inauguration festivities. In response to the backlash and in an attempt to explain why he felt compelled to perform for Trump, Nelly told former Geto Boy Willie D that he did it out of respect for the office of the presidency, among other things.

Monáe, though, wasn’t having it.

In a video posted by TMZ, Monáe yells, “F— you Nelly,” before she goes into some bars of her own.

“I used to like Nelly, but then he went to go perform for Donald Trump. F–k that n—-, I don’t give a f–k.”

She continued, “I care about women, I care about Hispanics … Nelly, you sold out. I used to think you was cool, but now you look like a m———- fool.”

Monáe is, of course, no stranger to taking political stances. She’s an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community, women and racial minorities, going so far as to call for the impeachment of President Trump during his first term in office. It appears that Monáe still has all of the smoke for Donald Trump and all those who might show support for him.

Nelly has yet to respond to Monáe’s freestyle.