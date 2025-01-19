Nelly defends performing at Trump inauguration ball: ‘He’s the president. He won.’

Rapper Nelly is reacting to backlash against his decision to perform at Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration. In a recent YouTube interview on Willie D Live, the 50-year-old rapper explained he had no dilemma about performing.

“I’m not political…I’m clueless on a lot of things when it get down to it,” Nelly said, explaining that he’s not telling people who to vote for with his decision to perform. “Do your own homework.”

“I thought you was riding with me because I put on for my city,” said the St. Louis native who rose to prominence standing under the famous white arches on his album Country Grammar in 2000.

“I didn’t know that I had to agree with your political choices,” Nelly said. “I thought it was the things you do. Not the things you say should be done. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be an argument. [Trump’s] the president. He won. This isn’t a campaign.”

The rapper who was born on a military base, explained that he comes from a military family and has performed for U.S. troops numerous times before. He compared their service, which is apolitical and not tied to any party, to his choice to perform for Trump. “If these people can give their life for the office, Nelly can perform.”

Nelly then went on to suggest that none of the “1.5” billion that Kamala Harris’ campaign spent to win the race, went to him.

“She didn’t invite me,” Nelly responded when asked if Harris’ campaign extended an opportunity to perform.

“I’m not out on a political campaign. I didn’t get none of that 1.5.”

Nelly also denied claims that he’s performing for Trump because of the paycheck, explaining that he truly is hitting the stage for reasons he’s at peace with.

“I’m not doing this for money,” Nelly argued. “I’m doing this because it’s an honor. I respect the office.”

In 2016, Trump famously mocked hip hop as “talking or singing” after Jay-Z and Beyoncé performed at a Hillary Clinton rally.

“The language is so bad and as they were singing – singing right? Was it talking or singing? Right? But the language was so bad,” Trump said.

Other Black artists such as Snoop Dogg and Soulja Boy have been trending due to their choice to participate in Trump’s inauguration festivities.

Back in 2017, singer Chrisette Michelle famously endured crushing backlash for performing at Trump’s inauguration when so many other artists had declined.