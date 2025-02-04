Fast, fierce, and fashionable: How Flo Jo’s legacy lives on in Sha’Carri Richardson

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

What do you get when you cross world-record-breaking speed with unbridled audacity? A new archetype of athletic icon. Track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner, better known as Flo Jo, strutted so Sha’Carri Richardson could blaze her own trail — both on the track and in custom nails, bold hair colors, and unmistakable looks. From Flo Jo’s glittering, one-legged bodysuits to Sha’Carri’s electric-blue hair and high-voltage swagger, these women have proven time and time again that being fast and being fabulous are far from mutually exclusive. After all, if you’re going to defy expectations, why not do it in style?

Florence Griffith Joyner wasn’t just a track and field star — she was a cultural force. At the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Griffith Joyner didn’t just claim three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4×100 relay — she claimed her spot as an icon. When she crossed the finish line of the 100m race in a jaw-dropping 10.49 seconds, she became the fastest woman in the world. But speed was only part of her story. Flo Jo designed her own uniforms, turning heads in asymmetric, one-legged bodysuits, bold prints, and bright hues that could rival the medals she wore around her neck. Her intricate, impossibly long nails and red carpet-worthy accessories quickly became legendary.

“Dress good to look good. Look good to feel good. Feel good to run fast,” Griffith Joyner once said. And run fast, she did.

For Flo Jo, fashion wasn’t just a personal choice — it was a power move. In a male-dominated sport that often demanded women downplay their femininity, she dared to be bold, glamorous, and unapologetically herself. She didn’t just challenge stereotypes; she demolished them, proving that athletic dominance and dazzling style were not only compatible but revolutionary.

Fast forward a few decades, and Sha’Carri Richardson is picking up where Flo Jo left off. With her trademark technicolor hair, sharp-as-a-razor nails, and unshakable confidence, Richardson is redefining what it means to dominate the track. Whether she’s rocking flame-orange locs or stepping onto the track with natural hair and a stripped-down look, she makes one thing clear: individuality is her superpower.

“My [track] lane is my catwalk,” Richardson previously said, a mantra that perfectly encapsulates her belief that style is an integral part of performance.

Like Griffith Joyner, Richardson’s approach to style isn’t just about looking good — it’s about making a statement. In a sport that’s long been a microcosm for larger conversations about race, gender, and body politics, her boldness is a form of resistance. She’s not just running against the clock — she’s running against stereotypes. And she’s doing it with the same kind of unapologetic swagger Flo Jo made famous.

“Flo Jo’s influence on me definitely comes from her creativity and her freedom to express herself in a way that no other female athlete has ever done,” Richardson added. “Showing beauty, yet being able to show hard work.”

The connection between these two icons is undeniable. As Flo Jo’s husband, Olympic triple jump champion Al Joyner, put it: “I see a new generation of Flo Jos. The legacy she has left that she didn’t even know she was leaving is her dreams have become many, many girls’ dreams. … Because what she always hoped for would be they made bigger footsteps because she never wanted them to be like her. She wanted them to be better than her.”

Richardson is doing exactly that. Already a global star at 24, she’s dominating the track and redefining what it means to be an athlete. She’s fronting luxury fashion campaigns, walking high-profile red carpets, and showing the world that athleticism and glamour go hand in hand.

“Fashion and sports are one and the same,” she said. “An expression of self, an expression of flow. The way I run down the track is almost like the same way I could strut down the runway. Look good, feel good, do good.”

Flo Jo’s sartorial influence lives on—not just through Richardson but through an entire generation of athletes who see style as part of their game. From Serena Williams’ tutu at the U.S. Open to the bold designs embraced by major athletic brands today, the seeds Flo Jo planted have grown into a movement.

These women remind us that sports aren’t just about medals—they’re about representation. Through their iconic looks and groundbreaking performances, Florence Griffith Joyner and Sha’Carri Richardson have shown us that athleticism isn’t one-dimensional. It’s bold, it’s beautiful, it’s glamorous. It’s whatever they say it is.