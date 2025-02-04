Natasha Rothwell ‘shocked and heartbroken’ over ‘How To Die Alone’ cancellation — but she’s not giving up

Natasha Rothwell is fighting to keep “How to Die Alone” alive. Onyx Collective, the Disney-backed production company behind Rothwell’s critically acclaimed comedy series, announced that the series will not be returning for a second season.

Premiering on Hulu in 2024, “How to Die Alone” follows Mel, a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and has forgotten how to dream — until a near-death experience forces her to finally start living. Despite its fresh perspective and undeniable acclaim, the show was canceled after one season due to underwhelming viewership numbers, per Variety.

Rothwell, who created and starred in the series, responded to the news with disappointment and determination.

“I am shocked, heartbroken, and frankly, baffled that Onyx has decided not to move forward with a second season of ‘How to Die Alone,’” she said in a statement. “This is a tough reality to accept because the show is an undeniable critical, creative, and award-winning success.”

Since its September 2024 debut, the show has won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series and earned two NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. But Rothwell isn’t backing down — she’s actively working to keep the show alive.

“This show took me eight years to bring to life, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned in that time, it’s resilience,” she added, sharing her commitment to finding “How to Die Alone” a new home. She declared, “Stories like this matter.”

Beyond fighting for her series, Rothwell emphasized the importance of diverse storytelling in television.

“Now more than ever, television that amplifies previously unheard voices and prioritizes hiring and casting decisions that accurately reflect the diversity of the world is essential,” she continued. “Representation isn’t just about visibility — it’s about ensuring that our stories, our existence, and our cultural contributions are not erased.”

Quoting Maya Angelou, she added: “‘You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated…so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.’ We are rising. And we are not done.”