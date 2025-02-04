New Orleans bans coolers — but not guns — in French Quarter security zone during Super Bowl week

Super Bowl LIX (59) is upon us. As fans and revelers of the annual event descend upon New Orleans for a week of events and festivities in the lead-up to the NFL’s championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the city is making it clear that heightened security measures will be in effect in the French Quarter, the primary entertainment district for visitors to the Crescent City.

According to the Louisiana State Police, an enhanced security zone will be in effect, and certain items, such as chests, coolers, and bags over a certain size, will be prohibited inside the zone. However, because of Louisiana’s laws regarding permitless concealed carry, legally owned firearms will be allowed inside the enhanced security zone, reports WDSU News.

While legally owned firearms may be allowed inside the security zone due to state law, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said that local laws about where an individual can carry those guns will still be in effect. According to NOPD, guns are prohibited inside bars, casinos, government buildings and parade routes. So while a person may bring a gun inside the zone, going inside a bar on Bourbon Street would not be allowed.

“Nothing has changed with regard to permitless carry. The New Orleans Police Department will continue to follow the laws of our state and enforce them accordingly. We remain steadfast in our commitment to public safety,” the NOPD in a released statement. “While we have advocated for a carve-out for the entertainment district under the constitutional carry law, those efforts have not been successful. Our focus now is ensuring that officers are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to protect the safety of our residents and visitors.”

According to officials, more than 300 Louisiana National Guard, Louisiana State Police, and federal law enforcement agents will be in New Orleans during Super Bowl week, along with the NOPD, to ensure the safety and security of those in the city participating in the celebrations.