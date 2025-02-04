Usher has some advice for Kendrick Lamar ahead of the Super Bowl: ‘Savor the moment’

If there is anyone Kendrick Lamar should check in with before his Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher may be just the guy.

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Tuesday, Feb. 4, the 46-year-old singer, who treated viewers to an epic halftime show in Las Vegas last year, shared some advice he would give K-Dot ahead of his big performance.

“The one thing I would say is savor the moment ‘cause you get obsessed in trying to build the best performance but you don’t realize that it’s really about enjoying it,” he said after noting he himself edited his own show roughly 100 times.

“It might not be perfect, everything may not go exactly the way it’s supposed to but if you are in your mind and like stuck trying to make something perfect, you’re not going to look up and smell the flowers,” he continued. “And realize, ‘Wait a minute, I’m here and I get a chance to have this moment and I’m not going to get it again, I’m not going to get this moment back.’”

Many may recall that Usher celebrated his Super Bowl halftime performance by tying the knot at a drive-thru chapel with his longtime girlfriend the same night before hitting up a star-studded after-party.

Usher explained while he hasn’t had a chance to catch up with Lamar personally, he has actually chatted with his creative team behind the upcoming show.

“I haven’t had the chance to catch up with him and tell him, one, how excited I am. I’ve talked to everybody around … I’ve talked to all the producers, his creative team,” he said.

Speaking about Lamar, Usher added some high praise for the “Not Like Us” rapper.

“There’s a lot that could be said,” the “Good Good” singer said. “There’s a lot to be said for where hip hop has come from, there’s a lot to be said for that young man and how he’s completely been an incredible benchmark for what it is to be an artist.”

Usher also added how he appreciates the way Lamar “stands up for our culture.”

The interview comes just days after Lamar’s viral smash hit “Not Like Us” swept the Grammys, winning in all five categories in which it was nominated. It also arrives just days before Lamar is set to perform his highly anticipated halftime show during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles, in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs were victorious.