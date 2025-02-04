Target’s DEI drama just got messier — and now investors want their money back

A new lawsuit claims Target misled shareholders about the financial risks of its diversity and inclusion initiatives, and now billions are on the line.

Haniyah Philogene
Feb 4, 2025
Target DEI lawsuit, Target DEI, Is Target getting sued?, Who is suing target?, Target lawsuit theGrio.com
A new lawsuit claims Target misled shareholders about the risks of its diversity and inclusion initiatives, and now billions are on the line. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Target’s ongoing DEI controversy just took a legal turn. The retail giant — along with CEO Brian Cornell and its current and former board members — is facing a class action lawsuit accusing them of misleading investors about the financial risks tied to the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The class action lawsuit filed by the City of Riviera Beach Police Pension Fund in Florida claims that Target issued “false and misleading” statements regarding its DEI, environmental, and social policies. According to Reuters, the shareholders’ filing also states that the company defrauded them into paying inflated stock prices and unknowingly supported leadership’s “misuse of investor funds to serve political and social goals.” 

Target is ending its diversity goals as a strong DEI opponent occupies the White House
Also Read:
Target is ending its diversity goals as a strong DEI opponent occupies the White House

The lawsuit also references Target’s controversial 2023 LGBT Pride Campaign. As previously reported by theGrio, the retailer found itself at the center of a culture war when it debuted its Pride-themed merchandise, only to later pull select items after in-store confrontations raised safety concerns. This, of course, sparked even more outrage — both from those who opposed the collection and those who felt betrayed by its removal.

“For more than a decade, Target has offered an assortment of products aimed at celebrating Pride Month,” Target said in May 2023, per ABC News. “Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work. Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior. Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.”

Despite its public statements, investors claim that the decision led to a significant decline in its stocks and that Target failed to disclose the backlash that caused Target’s share price to fall 22% on Nov. 20, 2024, wiping out about $15.7 billion of market value. 

The lawsuit comes amid a broader corporate retreat from DEI commitments. Earlier this year, major brands — including Walmart, Meta, and McDonald’s—began scaling back DEI efforts following political scrutiny, particularly from conservative circles. Now, with investors pushing back, the future of corporate DEI strategies remains uncertain. 

A growing list of the companies who have either discontinued or committed to DEI strategies
Also Read:
A growing list of the companies who have either discontinued or committed to DEI strategies
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Trump Justice Department says it has fired employees involved in prosecutions of the president

Trump Justice Department says it has fired employees involved in prosecutions of the president

By TheGrio

Black-owned brand founders at Target react to the store’s nixing of DEI and calls for a boycott

Black-owned brand founders at Target react to the store’s nixing of DEI and calls for a boycott

By TheGrio

Rutgers University forced to cancel HBCU conference to appease Trump’s anti-DEI executive orders

Rutgers University forced to cancel HBCU conference to appease Trump’s anti-DEI executive orders

By TheGrio

She Cried After Getting Her Ex’s Mom Fired From Her Daycare Job

She Cried After Getting Her Ex’s Mom Fired From Her Daycare Job

By Chip Chick

Pennsylvania Man Nicholas Sabo Awarded Donkey Of The Day

Pennsylvania Man Nicholas Sabo Awarded Donkey Of The Day

By VannDigital

Kentucky Man Monjah D. James-Wooten Awarded Donkey Of The Day

Kentucky Man Monjah D. James-Wooten Awarded Donkey Of The Day

By VannDigital