A growing list of the companies who have either discontinued or committed to DEI strategies

In the wake of a Trump-led culture shift away from diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives (many spearheaded in the wake of the George Floyd protests in 2020), some of the biggest companies in the world have been showing us one by one who still values diversity, equity, and inclusion and who doesn’t.

On Friday, Target announced in a memo sent to its employees that it was joining the growing list of companies and brands concluding their DEI initiatives.

“Throughout 2025, we’ll be accelerating action in key areas and implementing changes with the goal of driving growth and staying in step with the evolving external landscape. We will continue to monitor and adjust as needed,” Target officials explained in a fact sheet about the change to their DEI strategies.

The Minneapolis-based chain added that it is “concluding our three-year diversity, equity, and inclusion goals” and “further evaluating our corporate partnerships to ensure they are directly connected to our roadmap for growth.”

The announcement has led to calls for a boycott of the retailer, and a formal one is planned to kick off on Feb. 1. Caught in the crossfire, however, are Black-and-brown-owned businesses and businesses owned by women. As prominent voices weigh in on the impact of mass boycotts of some major retailers, many have begun to question where they can still shop for the essentials they need and support minority-owned businesses.

Despite the growing list of brands ending their DEI initiatives, it should be encouraging to many to know that the list of brands committing to their DEI strategies is also growing.

Companies committing to their DEI strategies include Apple, Costco, Ben & Jerry’s, E.l.f Beauty, and JP Morgan.

Below, we’ve gathered all of the major companies and retailers who have announced that they are ending their DEI policies.

Target

Target became the latest major retailer to announce, in a memo released Friday, that it would be dramatically shifting its DEI efforts.

Amazon

On Dec. 16, the online retailer announced it was ending some of its DEI initiatives without specifying publicly which ones.

Walmart

The World’s largest retailer announced in November 2024 that come 2025, it would not be renewing a five-year commitment to an equity racial center originally established in 2020 following the police killing of George Floyd. Similarly to Target, the brand is also ending its participation in the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.

Meta

In early January, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company announced it would end its DEI program that prioritized diverse hiring, training, and vendor selection.

McDonald’s

The fast food giant announced earlier this month that it would end some of its DEI practices, citing the Supreme Court’s decision to ban Affirmative Action in 2023.

Ford

The American automaker announced in August that it would be making changes to its DEI initiatives, including withdrawing from the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.

Harley-Davidson

In August 2024, the legendary motorcycle brand announced changes in a post on X, including ending its participation in the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index and no longer having supplier diversity spending goals.

Lowe’s

In addition to ending its participation in the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index, the hardware chain announced in August that, following the Supreme Court’s decision on Affirmation Action, it was consolidating its employee resource groups into one.

John Deere

In July 2024, the agriculture equipment maker announced it would no longer sponsor “social or cultural awareness.”

Tractor Supply

A month before John Deere made its announcement, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply announced it was discontinuing its DEI efforts thus far, citing conservative backlash online.

Brown Forman

Jack Daniels’ parent company is also withdrawing from the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index, among other changes.

“The world has evolved, our business has changed, and the legal and external landscape has shifted dramatically,” company officials said, per Time.