Michelle Williams on fearing her 2018 mental health break would end her Broadway career

After six years away, Michelle Williams has made a triumphant return to Broadway, starring as Viola van Horn in the musical adaptation of “Death Becomes Her.”

However, during a Monday appearance on “Good Morning America,” the 44-year-old Destiny’s Child alum admitted to anchor Robin Roberts that she was surprised when producers first called to gauge her interest.

“I thought I’d blown it,” Williams admitted.

In 2018, Williams, while dealing with personal and private matters, famously checked herself into a mental health facility under doctor’s orders to treat and manage depression. In order to do so, she ultimately had to step down from starring in the musical “Once on This Island” on Broadway.

“I wasn’t as well as I probably should have been and just got to a point where I had to check out of the show, and I didn’t want to do that,” Williams said.

She added that checking into the facility for depression and stepping down from the show was like “two blows in the same year” for her because she thought “the door was closed” on her thriving Broadway career forever.

Attempting to return after so many years away and after such a high profile and abrupt exit, Williams was concerned., “I thought I blew it,” she said. “I thought I’d be seen as a liability.” She added that she thought others might wonder, “‘Can she maintain?’”

Luckily, taking the time to prioritize her mental health ended up having a positive impact for Williams. Along with not closing the door on Broadway, it also opened others. Williams has since embraced a new role as a mental health advocate and is currently pursuing a life coaching license from the Coaching and Positive Psychology Institute with Valorie Burton.

“I love being able to help people,” she said. “I love helping people make certain life transitions or coaching them out of what I was in.”

William’s return to Broadway as Viola has also cleared the way for her to be considered for a Tony Award nomination. When considering her full-circle journey back to the stage, Williams said, “I’ve already won.”