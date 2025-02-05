The family of the Black man whose neighbor accused him of following her explains why they went public with the security footage

After security footage of an encounter in which a Black male homeowner’s white female neighbor accused him of following her went viral, the family is speaking out about what motivated them to go public.

Husband and wife DaMichael and Brittany Jenkins told “People” magazine in a recent interview that while they did not ask for the publicity they’re currently receiving, they see an opportunity for good.

“I think it’s important to get that message out: this is significant,” Brittany told the outlet. “We can use this experience … to make it positive for all people. We don’t want this to happen to others.”

In late November 2024, DaMichael became the victim of racial profiling when, as he pulled into his own driveway, a white neighbor — who has since identified herself as Michelle Bishop — accused him of chasing her. She had been on a walk with her two young children as DaMichael was driving through the neighborhood on his way home. Bishop, attempting to evade him, went to his front door for help without realizing it was his house.

When he asked her from his car if she needed help, she asked if this was his house. After he informed her that it indeed was, she said, “I don’t believe that,” according to security footage of the incident. She then proceeded to run away screaming, “Help!”

Bishop, who called the police, eventually returned with her husband to explain that she was terrified; she didn’t, however, take accountability for assuming a Black man couldn’t possibly live on their street. When the police arrived at the Jenkins’ front door, Brittany spoke with them outside while her husband waited inside out of an abundance of caution.

Bishop told “People” that while she initially called the police to report being chased, she did inform the responding officers that it had been a misunderstanding. Just hours later, she discussed the incident on Facebook Live in a private neighborhood group and apologized.

“When we saw the apology online, it was very — we didn’t understand it,” Brittany said, adding that since Bishop left their porch with her husband, they haven’t heard from her directly.

In the weeks after, the Jenkins — who share two sons, both under 18 — decided to contact their HOA after feeling on edge and uncomfortable in their home But after sending the security footage of the incident, they never heard back. The two attempted to get the HOA’s attention again by posting the footage in a private neighborhood group, but it was taken down. Worried that the incident could happen again to someone else, they released the footage publicly.

“We took all the possible steps we could to keep this a community thing,” DaMichael noted, adding, “Now that this thing has become a national matter, we need to use this as an example to save lives.”

Brittany told “People” the goal in going public “was for the community to be whole.”

“The goal was to shed insight so we can learn from each other,” she added.

Since the footage went viral on Jan. 22, Bishop posted another apology video on her public Facebook page. This time she said, “I wanted to come on again and reiterate my apology to DaMichael and Brittany Jenkins but also share with you guys the threats that my family is now receiving.”

According to “People,” Bishop claims she hasn’t approached them for another discussion because she was advised she could be charged with trespassing if she returns to their house. She also supplied the publication with evidence of threats she’s received since the original incident gained traction online.

The Jenkins’ were hoping for an amicable, neighborly resolution.

“We are very empathetic people,” Brittany expressed. “We all have implicit biases. I thought the next day [Bishop] would come over and say, ‘I messed up. How can I learn?’”