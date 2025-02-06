Serayah is expecting her first child with Joey Bada$$!

Actress Serayah and rapper Joey Bada$$ began dating in 2023.

Kay Wicker
Feb 6, 2025
Joey Bad A$$, Serayah, Black celebrity couples, Black celebrity children, Black Hollywood, theGrio.com
Joey Badass and Serayah McNeill attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Congratulations are in order for Serayah and Joey Bada$$!

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old singer and actress revealed that she’s expecting her first child with the 30-year-old rapper while walking the runway for lingerie brand Adore Me’s New York Fashion Week show.

In videos uploaded to her Instagram stories and reels from the show, Serayah confidently struts down the runway with her baby bump on full display as she wears a billowing sheer white ruffled robe over a red lingerie set with pink satin heels. The mom-to-be is all smiles waving at the crowd cheering her on.

“Major happenings deserve a major reveal” she captioned her reel. 

Joey Bada$$ sent his boo two comments. One with a trio of heart-eyed smiley faces followed by another one letting her know “that strut got it.” 

This will be the first baby for the “Empire” alum and the second child for the “Survival Tactics” rapper, who has a 6-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Serayah (who goes solely by her first name) and Joey Bada$$ began dating in 2023 and regularly post life updates on social media, including appearances at high-profile events and fashion shows and intimate vacation shots.

This announcement arrives just a few weeks after Serayah posted a romantic birthday tribute to Joey Bada$$ on her Instagram.

“Time stops when I’m with you, Happy Birthday Mi Amo,” she wrote in the caption of the post that included a carousel of pictures of the two enjoying life together.

Also Read:
