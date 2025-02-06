Kanye West gets transparent about his love for wife Bianca Censori’s Grammy look

Kanye West has never been one to care about critics. After he and his wife, Bianca Censori, made waves on the 2025 Grammy red carpet with a jaw-dropping appearance, the rapper took to X to celebrate his wife’s fearless fashion moment.

“My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world,” Ye tweeted. “I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night thinking, ‘Wow, I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart, talented, brave, and hot.’”

Giving fans some behind-the-scenes information on how the headline-making outfit came to be, West shared that Censori took a break from filming an undisclosed movie to attend the event. Like most high-fashion red carpet moments, her “invisible dress” went through six rounds of tailoring before it was ready to wear.

“Thank you to all the outlets who recognized us and gave us back the energy we put in,” West continued, specifically praising Vogue for highlighting his wife’s look in a way that he felt “recognized her rightful strength.”

When the couple arrived at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, Censori initially covered up in a massive fur coat. But once she stepped onto the red carpet, she revealed Yeezy’s ultra-sheer dress design, leaving the crowd stunned. And just as quickly as they arrived, West and Censori vanished, opting to skip the ceremony entirely.

Censori’s bold look immediately sparked social media discourse, though this isn’t the first time the couple has turned heads with their fashion choices. While some critics deemed their ensemble inappropriate for what they viewed as a black-tie event, Grammys executive producer Raj Kapoor clarified that the dress code is actually “artistic black-tie.”

“But in the music industry, I guess that’s up for interpretation,” Kapoor told People magazine. “Obviously, there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy would have to answer.”

Love it or hate it, West and Censori’s fashion moment is exactly what they intended — unapologetic, bold, and impossible to ignore.

