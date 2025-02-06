Kanye West gets transparent about his love for wife Bianca Censori’s Grammy look

After their controversial Grammy red carpet look, Kanye West defends his wife Bianca Censori’s “invisible dress.” 

Haniyah Philogene
Feb 6, 2025
Kanye West Grammys, Kanye Invisible dress, Kanye West Bianca Censori, Bianca Censori dress, Bianca Censori Grammys, Kanye West wife dress theGrio.com
(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kanye West has never been one to care about critics. After he and his wife, Bianca Censori, made waves on the 2025 Grammy red carpet with a jaw-dropping appearance, the rapper took to X to celebrate his wife’s fearless fashion moment.

“My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world,” Ye tweeted. “I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night thinking, ‘Wow, I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart, talented, brave, and hot.’”

Giving fans some behind-the-scenes information on how the headline-making outfit came to be, West shared that Censori took a break from filming an undisclosed movie to attend the event. Like most high-fashion red carpet moments, her “invisible dress” went through six rounds of tailoring before it was ready to wear.

“Thank you to all the outlets who recognized us and gave us back the energy we put in,” West continued, specifically praising Vogue for highlighting his wife’s look in a way that he felt “recognized her rightful strength.”

Kanye West makes surprise Grammys return as wife arrives nearly nude on the red carpet
Also Read:
Kanye West makes surprise Grammys return as wife arrives nearly nude on the red carpet

When the couple arrived at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, Censori initially covered up in a massive fur coat. But once she stepped onto the red carpet, she revealed Yeezy’s ultra-sheer dress design, leaving the crowd stunned. And just as quickly as they arrived, West and Censori vanished, opting to skip the ceremony entirely.

Censori’s bold look immediately sparked social media discourse, though this isn’t the first time the couple has turned heads with their fashion choices. While some critics deemed their ensemble inappropriate for what they viewed as a black-tie event, Grammys executive producer Raj Kapoor clarified that the dress code is actually “artistic black-tie.”

“But in the music industry, I guess that’s up for interpretation,” Kapoor told People magazine. “Obviously, there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy would have to answer.”

Love it or hate it, West and Censori’s fashion moment is exactly what they intended — unapologetic, bold, and impossible to ignore.

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar led one of the best Grammys in years. Has the awards show transformed?
Also Read:
Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar led one of the best Grammys in years. Has the awards show transformed?
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

2025 Oscar Nominations: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

2025 Oscar Nominations: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

By TheGrio

Black excellence takes center stage at Sundance 2025

Black excellence takes center stage at Sundance 2025

By TheGrio

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar led one of the best Grammys in years. Has the awards show transformed?

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar led one of the best Grammys in years. Has the awards show transformed?

By TheGrio

67th Grammy Awards: Presenters, Performers, and Everything You Need To Know For Music’s Biggest Night

67th Grammy Awards: Presenters, Performers, and Everything You Need To Know For Music’s Biggest Night

By Popviewers

6 Best 2025 Grammy Performances

6 Best 2025 Grammy Performances

By TheMix.net

2025 Oscars: First Batch Of Presenters Announced With 2024 Winners

2025 Oscars: First Batch Of Presenters Announced With 2024 Winners

By Popviewers