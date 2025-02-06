Wendy Williams says she’s ‘not incapacitated’—now her guardian wants a new medical evaluation

Wendy Williams, who has recently contested a diagnosis that she has frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, is getting a new medical evaluation.

After the 60-year-old media personality appeared on “The Breakfast Club” for an explosive interview where she declared she was “not incapacitated” , her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey requested a new medical evaluation, People magazine reported.

During the interview, Williams told host Charlamagne Tha God she felt “trapped” living in an assisted living facility her family couldn’t visit, forced to give over her phone, and unable to make her own purchases. She also described the conservatorship she’s under with Morrissey as “emotional abuse.”

“I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison,” she added.

Williams also implied she wasn’t fully on board with Morrissey’s lawsuit against A&E Network for the Lifetime documentary “Where is Wendy Williams?” released in February 2024.

Hours after the interview, Morrissey addressed Williams’ concerns in statements made in a new court filing.

“In these statements, [Williams] has indicated that, in her opinion, she is not suffering from dementia and is not incapacitated,” the filing stated, People. “We are writing this letter today because, during a radio interview this morning, [Williams] discussed the A&E matter at some length and appeared to indicate that she does not want to proceed with the action.”

The filing continued to note, per USA Today, Williams declaring she’s actually not incapacitated is not uncommon for patients with FTD. However, since she “has now repeatedly stated publicly that she disagrees,” Morrissey “believes that it would be prudent for [Williams] to undergo a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field.”

While Morrissey has ordered for a new medical evaluation she added a warning against speculative media and tabloids.

“The issue of whether [Williams] has the capacity to assess what is in her own best interests deserves renewed careful consideration by qualified experts and should not be left to careless speculation in tabloids, radio, or on the internet,” read the filing.

Williams was diagnosed with FTD in 2023 after she stepped away from her salacious talk show in 2021 to manage health issues. She was placed under a conservatorship in 2022 following suspicious activity with her bank accounts.