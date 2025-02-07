Kanye West drops controversial Sean John collab backing Diddy—’PUFF WE LOVE YOU’—as Diddy responds from jail

Kanye West, who now mostly goes by Ye, is (as of this writing) on a posting-binge on X, dropping controversial and provocative posts at an alarming clip. The posts, largely in all caps, feature commentary on his wife (“My wife demoralizes b——”), his own sense of self (“EVERY RAPPER LIVING WISH THEY WAS YE”), odes to Hitler (“CALL ME YAYDOLF HITLER…”) and all kinds of other controversial…things. His X feed is mind-boggling and a reminder why Ye finds himself in the crosshairs of, well, everybody every few years.

What Kanye has also controversially done is show his support for Sean “Diddy” Combs (“FREE PUFF”) who is currently in jail in Brooklyn awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges; if convicted he faces up to life in prison. Diddy’s alleged wrongdoings first came to light in a now-settled suit filed by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, who in a November 2023 filing alleged that Diddy raped, beat and drugged her over the course of their relationship. In the months following, dozens of other lawsuits were filed by former artists and employees of Diddy, as well as women who claimed he raped them as well.

As an additional show of support — this time financial — for Diddy (though Ye continually refers to Combs by his first, and most famous nickname “Puffy” or “Puff”), Ye decided to release a Sean John collaboration via his Yeezy.com sales platform. You can buy three different versions of a t-shirt with the words (and logo) “Sean John” emblazoned across the front. “Sean John” was the clothing brand launched by Diddy in 1998, using his first and middle names for the brand’s name. I say “was” because the website no longer loads anything related to clothing or apparel and might have just given my computer a virus — and I’m not joking.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 04: Puff Daddy and Kanye West perform during Puff Daddy and Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at Madison Square Garden on September 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“@ Yeezy.com I’m selling the Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up we splitting the profits 50/50,” he posted on X. Along with support for the fallen mogul, Ye also railed against celebrities who he believes have been silent while Puffy has rotted in jail in an expletive-laced post. Ye also believes that “they” are trying to make an example out of Diddy, and it is implied that the “they” is white people.

Perhaps ironically, Yeezy is also still selling his controversial “WHITE LIVES MATTER” shirts on his site, along with pieces that feature phrases that, when translated, may seem innocuous but since it’s Ye, are probably the kinds of things that could get you stomped in the wrong neighborhood. Also, it is unclear what many of the symbols featured on the clothing actually mean, so when purchasing, proceed with caution.

From his cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Diddy responded to Ye’s support via his Instagram page with thanks.

“Thank you to my brother, Ye.”

If you or anybody you know has been the victim of sexual assault and is looking for assistance, you can call 800-656-HOPE (4673) to reach the National Sexual Assault hotline.