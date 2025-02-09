Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was a masterclass in storytelling—and shade

Kendrick Lamar said he was bringing hip-hop and storytelling to the Super Bowl halftime show—and he certainly delivered. Making history as the first rapper to headline the show solo, Lamar’s performance was unapologetically Black, deeply symbolic, and a love letter to his hometown, Los Angeles.

Taking viewers straight to the streets—literally—his stage mirrored a city block, complete with streetlights and layered messaging. From political undertones to petty jabs, here’s a breakdown of all the moments you might have missed.

“Uncle Sam” Cameo

Samuel L. Jackson made a surprise appearance as none other than Uncle Sam himself, a fitting nod to America’s grip on censorship. Playing the role of a government figure trying to control Lamar’s performance (spoiler alert: it didn’t work), Jackson initially praised him for slowing things down with “All the Stars” and “Luther” featuring SZA. But in true K. Dot fashion, Lamar flipped the script and immediately launched into the explosive diss track “Not Like Us.”

Red, White & Blue—But Make It Political

Lamar’s dancers hit the field in monochromatic red, white, and blue outfits. While some saw gang symbolism, others clocked the deeper meaning during “HUMBLE.”—when an all-Black group of male dancers formed the American flag with their bodies. Lamar stood at the center, visibly dividing them, fueling speculation that he was making a statement on the country’s current divisions. Before the moment played out, he told the audience, “The revolution is about to be televised. You picked the right time but the wrong guy.”

Serena Williams’ C-Walking Cameo

Tennis legend Serena Williams took it back to her Compton roots, surprising fans by hitting a smooth C-walk during “Not Like Us.” While the moment was a cultural celebration, it also doubled as a potential jab at Drake, given their past rumored romance and Drake’s insistence on bringing her up in songs. One thing’s for sure—Serena had time.

“Game Over”

Lamar made sure to keep his ongoing feud with Drake front and center, delivering subtle but pointed jabs throughout. At one point, he quipped, “I wanna perform their favorite song, but they love to sue,” alluding to Drake’s lawsuit over “Not Like Us.” Then, he doubled down with, “They tried to rig the game, but you can’t fake influence.” By the end of the performance, the message was clear—Lamar’s final words? “Game over.”