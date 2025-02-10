For better or worse, these 2025 Super Bowl commercials had social media talking

The Super Bowl isn’t just about touchdowns and halftime shows; it’s the one time of year when we actually look forward to commercial breaks. Whether you were rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Kendrick Lamar, or SZA, everyone caught the spectacle of these big-budget ads. With companies spending millions of dollars for 30—to 60-second time slots, this year’s commercials did not disappoint, delivering unexpected collaborations, cultural moments, and meme-worthy entertainment.

Snoop Dogg’s Anti-hate commercial

Super Bowl viewers did not expect to see Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady team up for an anti-hate commercial. In the “Stand Up to All Hate” commercial slot, the rapper and former NFL player showcased how “stupid” the reasons are for hate. However, the commercial only seemed to have unified X users’ disdain for the rapper following his decision to perform at one of President Donald Trump’s inaugural celebrations.

“Snoop Dogg doing a commercial about speaking out against hate while also being the man who performed for the enforcer of hate is WILD!!!” one user tweeted.

While another added: “Snoop Dogg: Stand up to hate unless it pays you.”

Sha’Carri Richardson, A’ja Wilson and Jordan Chiles champion women’s sports for Nike

Nike took a moment to celebrate women’s sports. Featuring Olympians Jordan Chiles, Sha’Carri Richardson, basketball superstar A’ja Wilson and more, the 60-second star-studded ad showcased how women continue to beat the odds.

Seal…the seal

Mountain Dew’s oddly entertaining commercial took a more literal approach to its advertising. Tapping British singer Seal, the soda brand transformed the star into an actual singing seal. To promote its tropical lime flavor, Seal remixed his song “Kiss from a Rose” into” Kiss from A Lime.”

Issa Rae checks off a bucket list item with Turbo Tax

For Issa Rae, starring in a Super Bowl commercial was a career milestone. The award-winning multi-hyphenate told CNN, “(Shooting a Super Bowl commercial) has always been on my bucket list. So it was exciting to be able to do.”

“TurboTax…which is going to be my new favorite Super Bowl commercial,” she continued. “I have to highlight what drew me to it to begin with is the fact that taxes are super daunting and this shows you how your life can be easier if you let a TurboTax expert do your taxes for you.”

Kanye West’s low-budget Yeezy commercial

Kanye West took minimalism to new heights for his commercial slot. Though his commercial did not reportedly air nationally, it certainly did shock those who saw it. The commercial, shot on an iPhone, showed West in what looked like a dentist’s office saying: “So what’s up, guys, I spent, like, all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um… um… um… go to yeezy.com.”