Who is Jalen Hurts’ fiancée? All about Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts, who just won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and the MVP title, is the man of the hour. He’s also a man in love.

After the Eagles claimed victory, the 26-year-old quarterback celebrated by planting a big kiss on his finacée, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows’ lips, as the two were caught lip-locking on the FOX broadcast.

During the romantic post-championship moment, Burrows approached Hurts for the kiss, and then as the two broke away, she said, “I love you,” People magazine reported.

The Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday arrived just months after the couple got engaged in September 2024. The couple went public the year prior after dating off and on for years. Hurts confirmed the news in an exclusive with Essence that featured photos of the romantic sunset oceanside engagement.

Prior to their engagement, Hurts referred to himself as “spoken for” and said that he “knew for a long time ago” when it came to Burrows.

“I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now,” USA Today reported.

Hurts and Burrows met as students at the University of Alabama, where he was a star of the Crimson Tide. Burrows, an artificial intelligence partner for IBM based in Dallas, graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 2017 before receiving her MBA at Alabama’s Manderson School of Business, per People.

According to Town and Country, during her time at UA, she studied political science and Spanish and was a member of the Theta Sigma chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Meanwhile, Hurts was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. before he left UA in 2019 to play his senior football season at Oklahoma.

During the Super Bowl, the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 after seizing an early lead. Sunday’s game was a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl when the two teams previously faced off with the Chiefs taking the win.

“I can’t wait to enjoy this with my family and — it’s soaking in,” Hurts told Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews after the game.

In the leadup to the game last week, Hurts thanked Burrows when speaking with reporters.

“To Bry, the Mrs.— thank you for the support, thank you for the love. And thank you for being the rock that I can lean on.”