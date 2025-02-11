Stephen A. Smith’s hot take on Serena Williams’ halftime cameo sparks debate

Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes, but this time, he might’ve fumbled. The ESPN commentator has the internet talking after his reaction to Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show—more specifically, Serena Williams’ unexpected cameo.

During Lamar’s history-making performance as the first solo rapper to headline the event, Williams hit the field, hitting a smooth c-walk to “Not Like Us”—a song that takes direct shots at her ex, Drake. While most fans were amused by the pettiness of the tennis star’s cameo, Smith was not a fan.

“If I’m married, and my wife is going to troll her ex—go back to his ass. Because clearly, you don’t belong with me,” he said in an episode of ESPN’s First Take. “What you worried about him for—and you with me?”

Co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Ryan Clark wasted no time shutting that down. Clark pointed out that Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, has nothing to worry about. “If you with Serena Williams, you’re going to be a kept man anyway—don’t start that,” he joked. Sharpe backed it up, reminding Smith, “I think [Alexis] is doing pretty well. He founded Reddit and then he sold Reddit for a big chunk of change. I think he [is] OK.”

Ultimatimately, Ohanian remains unbothered. The entrepreneur and father of two was right there in the stadium, proudly watching his wife live her best life. “Pretty fantastic halftime show,” he posted on X, making it clear he was all for the moment. He even highlighted the deeper significance, reminding folks that Williams was once criticized for those same dance moves on the tennis court.

“Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows,” he wrote. “This is bigger than the music.”

One thing about Ohanian? He’s always going to stand 10 toes down behind his wife. When Drake tried to diss him in his 2022 track “Middle of the Ocean” — calling him a groupie — Ohanian didn’t hesitate to clap back.

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” he said, to which Williams proudly responded with smiling heart emojis.

Safe to say, while Smith may have his doubts, Ohanian has never been more sure.