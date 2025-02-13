Boyz II Men, backed by hundreds of artists, delivers letter to lawmakers pushing for passage of American Music Fairness Act

The members of legendary Grammy Award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men visited Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with lawmakers and deliver a letter on behalf of and signed by over 300 artists requesting passage of the American Music Fairness Act, according to a press release shared with TheGrio.

According to the American Federation of Musicians, the bill, H.R. 861/S. 326, would ensure artists are paid whenever their songs are played on AM/FM radio stations (terrestrial radio). It would also require only smaller radio stations (those whose revenue and whose parent companies fall below a certain threshold) to access unlimited music for less than $2 a day, among other things.

Boyz II Men, comprised of Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris (no relation), are set to meet with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jefferies, D-N.Y., and Republican Majority leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

“This is an issue about right and wrong. Artists – including background vocalists and musicians – work hard to create music that brings joy to millions. It’s outrageous that big radio companies are able to make billions of dollars each year in ads while denying royalties to the performers whose music attracts listeners in the first place. We hope that Congress will listen to the voices of artists and pass this bill,” said the group in a statement.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the American Music Fairness Act in the House and Senate, demonstrating that the issue transcends the typical political divide in Washington, D.C.

The bill has the support of various groups and coalitions, from artists, musicians, major and independent labels, and unions to broadcast organizations like the Alliance for Community Media and the National Federation of Community Broadcasters. Over 300 artists have signed on to the letter delivered by the group ranging in genre, style and era, including Celine Dion, Carly Simon, George Strait, Cyndi Lauper, Gene Simmons, TLC, Kool & The Gang, Lord Finesse, Mariah Carey, Pink Yolanda Adams and MC Lyte, among many others.

“Performers spend hours, days, weeks, months, and even years working on the songs that make up the soundtracks of our lives. They should be rewarded for that work by the radio corporations that play their songs on the air,” said singer LeAnn Rimes.

She shared, “Today, the community of music artists is speaking with one voice.”