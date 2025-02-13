DeVon Franklin announces engagement to Maria Castillo

Wedding bells are ringing for DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo.

The 46-year-old preacher and producer announced his engagement to the 29-year-old celebrity trainer Thursday in an exclusive interview with People magazine. The couple got engaged on Dec. 27, 2024, during a romantic, intimate photoshoot outside The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, while on vacation.

“We went to Maui for vacation, I told her we were gonna do a photo shoot and during the photo shoot I surprised her with the proposal! It was truly a magical moment and I can’t wait to spend a magical life with Maria,” Franklin told the outlet.

He added, “Finding Maria has been one of God’s greatest blessings in my life, so I wanted the proposal to be as special as our love.”

Photos shared exclusively with the publication show the moment during the oceanside shoot when Franklin dropped down on one knee and popped the big question while a pleasantly surprised Castillo looked on.

“I’m still in awe of how it all happened! It was such a beautiful surprise, and I can’t even put into words how happy I am,” Castillo told People.

Franklin and Castillo met roughly a year ago through Castillo’s then-business partner Mike Trusdale, who introduced them over brunch after thinking they should meet. The happy couple told People they’ve been inseparable ever since.

According to People, their first public appearance was in October 2024 at The Pink Awards in Georgia. Then, in November, the two attended the Merge Awards Gala, which honors those who merge their spirituality with entertainment to make an impact.

Since the pair first got together, they’ve kept their relationship mostly private, save for the occasional post on Castillo’s Instagram, including Franklin. Most recently, Castillo posted a recap video on her Instagram Reels from what appears to have been their trip together to Maui.

“Sun in the sky, you know how I feel,” the fitness trainer wrote in the caption.

In the comments, Franklin wrote, “Amor de mi vida,” with hearts aflame.