Wendy Williams is still fighting for her freedom amid guardianship

Wendy Williams wants her life back. Since 2022, the former talk show host has been living under a court-ordered guardianship that has left her feeling isolated and powerless. After years away from the spotlight, Williams reemerged last year in the bombshell documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams?,” which raised concerns about her health and well-being.

Now, Williams is speaking out against what she calls false claims about her condition. In “TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy Williams,” a new TubiTV documentary, she sits down with Harvey Levin and reveals just how restricted her life has become. She shared that she’s only been outside twice in the past 30 days and can’t even remember the last time she saw a doctor.

When asked about the last time she saw a medical professional, Williams responded, “a long while,” admitting that it’s been so long that she couldn’t give an estimated time frame.

“I was in Connecticut for a year, and I didn’t go see anybody. I’ve been in here for six or seven months, and I haven’t seen anybody,” she added, referencing the assisted living facility she is currently in. “Where I am is this place where the people are older…They are in their 90s [and] 80s. They call this the memory unit. I am part of the memory unit. A memory unit, in other words…Somebody who doesn’t remember crap.”

Williams’ legal battle stems from concerns about the mishandling of funds flagged by Wells Fargo, leading to the court appointing New York City-based attorney Sabrina Morrissey as her guardian. In November 2024, Morrissey claimed that Williams had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, rendering her cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.

But Williams is pushing back. Since the start of 2025, she has repeatedly denied those claims. In a phone interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the media personality made it clear: “I am not cognitively impaired.”

“But I feel like I’m in prison. I don’t have frontotemporal dementia…it’s disgusting,” Williams told the radio hosts in January. “That’s a very rare thing for anybody to have…I’m not incapacitated. I am not a baby.”

Both in her “Breakfast Club” interview and her sit-down with Levin, Williams described how “depressing” her living conditions have become. From strict visitation rules to limited access to phones and electronics, she called her guardianship experience “suffocating” and “emotional abuse.”

Following Williams’ public denial of her diagnosis, Morrissey reportedly requested that Williams undergo “a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field.”

“This system has failed,” Williams told Levin. “I want my freedom back.”