Shonda Rhimes steps down from Kennedy Center Board following Trump’s election as chair

Shonda Rhimes is officially stepping down from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts board. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the award-winning writer and producer confirmed her resignation.

Her decision follows Donald Trump’s appointment as chairman of the Kennedy Center, a move that also saw him ousting 18 board members previously appointed by the Biden administration—including the former chairman. Trump’s takeover didn’t stop there; Deborah F. Rutter, who served as president of the center for over a decade, was also removed. According to Trump, the purge was fueled by “drag shows specifically targeting our youth” that took place at the Kennedy Center last year.

“At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN,” Trump declared on Truth Social, per Time magazine. “I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!”

Rhimes has been a part of the Kennedy Center’s board since 2013, when she was appointed by President Barack Obama.

“I am grateful that these impressive individuals have chosen to dedicate their talents to serving the American people at this important time for our country,” Obama said in his announcement at the time.

She’s not the only one distancing herself from the center amid the leadership change. Singers Renée Fleming and Ben Folds have also resigned from their advisory positions.

Following the announcement, Rhimes confirmed her exit on Instagram, reposting a screenshot of an article with a quote from John F. Kennedy: “If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him.”