Shonda Rhimes steps down from Kennedy Center Board following Trump’s election as chair

President Donald Trump becoming chair of the Kennedy Center was Shonda Rhimes’ cue to resign from the art center's board.

Haniyah Philogene
Feb 13, 2025
Is Shonda Rhimes on the Kennedy Center board?, Shonda Rhimes Kennedy Center, Shonda Rhimes kennedy center board, Shonda Rhimes Trump kennedy center, Donald Trump Kennedy Center theGrio.com
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Shonda Rhimes attends the New York special screening of WICKED presented by Universal Pictures at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City at Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Shonda Rhimes is officially stepping down from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts board. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the award-winning writer and producer confirmed her resignation.

Her decision follows Donald Trump’s appointment as chairman of the Kennedy Center, a move that also saw him ousting 18 board members previously appointed by the Biden administration—including the former chairman. Trump’s takeover didn’t stop there; Deborah F. Rutter, who served as president of the center for over a decade, was also removed. According to Trump, the purge was fueled by “drag shows specifically targeting our youth” that took place at the Kennedy Center last year.

“At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN,” Trump declared on Truth Social, per Time magazine. “I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!”

Shonda Rhimes, Lena Waithe to be honored by Human Rights Campaign
Also Read:
Shonda Rhimes, Lena Waithe to be honored by Human Rights Campaign

Rhimes has been a part of the Kennedy Center’s board since 2013, when she was appointed by President Barack Obama. 

“I am grateful that these impressive individuals have chosen to dedicate their talents to serving the American people at this important time for our country,” Obama said in his announcement at the time.

The Apollo Theater earns a Kennedy Center honor
Also Read:
The Apollo Theater earns a Kennedy Center honor

She’s not the only one distancing herself from the center amid the leadership change. Singers Renée Fleming and Ben Folds have also resigned from their advisory positions.

Following the announcement, Rhimes confirmed her exit on Instagram, reposting a screenshot of an article with a quote from John F. Kennedy: “If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Racial gap widened in deaths among US moms around the time of childbirth

Racial gap widened in deaths among US moms around the time of childbirth

By TheGrio

Michelle Williams on fearing her 2018 mental health break would end her Broadway career

Michelle Williams on fearing her 2018 mental health break would end her Broadway career

By TheGrio

Can Democrats’ message on DEI convince white women to dump Trump?

Can Democrats’ message on DEI convince white women to dump Trump?

By TheGrio

She Thinks She’s Gotten To The Bottom Of Why We Have A Singleness Epidemic

She Thinks She’s Gotten To The Bottom Of Why We Have A Singleness Epidemic

By Chip Chick

She Discovered Her Brain Was Falling Out Of The Back Of Her Head, Then Got Diagnosed With A Rare Condition

She Discovered Her Brain Was Falling Out Of The Back Of Her Head, Then Got Diagnosed With A Rare Condition

By Chip Chick

She Cried All The Way Home After Waiting On A Man Who Told Her To Get A Personality

She Cried All The Way Home After Waiting On A Man Who Told Her To Get A Personality

By Chip Chick